7 best Minecraft Anarchy servers in 2023

Minecraft is a game known for its variety of multiplayer servers. However, Anarchy servers are some of the most intense and ruthless of the bunch.

On most Anarchy multiplayer servers, there are very few rules or no rules at all. Griefing, PvP, and most other activities are prohibited. Some servers restrict the use of hacks or exploits, but others permit them to a certain degree.

When a player dives into a Minecraft Anarchy server, anything goes. They won't have long to establish a foothold before their fellow players come after them and everything they have.

If Minecraft fans are looking for some great Anarchy servers to join in 2023, there are a bunch to choose from.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Newwind and other great Anarchy servers that offer intense Minecraft action in 2023

1) Donut SMP Hardcore

For fans of Anarchy and survival in Minecraft, Donut SMP is a great starting point, as it offers different game modes depending on a player's preference.

A semi-anarchy world exists that keeps the game as close to vanilla as humanly possible without adding any plugins involving economy or lifesteal. Players can simply craft and survive at their leisure, but PvP is still enabled and griefing is permitted. This makes Donut SMP an Anarchy server by most definitions, even if there are still certain anti-cheat and anti-exploit rules in place.

For the truest Anarchy challenge on Donut SMP, the Hardcore world is also available. The goal of this world is to accrue more money than any other player and reach the top ranking. However, there are no real rules to speak of, and dying results in a two-day ban on a player's account, making death feel incredibly impactful.

2) Minewind

Often considered the face of Anarchy servers in 2023, Minewind is a survival server with some RPG twists thrown in. Griefing and PvP are enabled, but Minecraft players can also battle vicious bosses in the game world and collect great loot to assist them on their adventures.

However, the more powerful gear one collects, the more other players are going to want it. Since this is the case, it's wise to build one's base in a well-hidden location and stay out of sight of other players until the conflict is advantageous or unavoidable.

Minewind has a harsh wilderness in Minecraft, but this environment creates some impressive players when it comes to survival and PvP.

3) Toxigon

Though it's a fairly small Anarchy server compared to its counterparts, Toxigon has a pretty big upside for some Minecraft players. It offers much of the same Anarchy gameplay that fans can expect elsewhere, but there's one major twist for players to be aware of.

Toxigon possesses dozens of custom enchantments to give players an edge over their competition and also enhance their customization. Since the player count remains relatively low (less than 50 players at a given time), it may be a better spot to start out and learn the nuances of Anarchy gameplay without being overwhelmed by enemy players.

4) Newwind

Newwind is a semi-Anarchy server filled with custom gear. It is both accessible and not quite as harsh as other Minecraft Anarchy servers.

Just about everything is permitted, but rules do exist that prohibit cheats, exploits, and hacks. There are also regulations in place that push back against toxic or illegal behavior. These rules are understandable, given the intense nature of Anarchy servers, but otherwise, players can grief or battle each other at will with no restrictions whatsoever.

It may not be pure Anarchy or pure vanilla, but Newwind still stands out as an excellent server worth checking out.

5) AVAS.CC

If Minecraft players want a much more rule-free experience in their Anarchy server, AVAS.CC may be one of the best options available in 2023.

The administrators of AVAS.CC have stated that the server is intended to be kept as close to vanilla multiplayer as possible, including the permission of griefing and PvP. Additionally, any glitches, dupes, or exploits that players can use to their advantage will never be removed.

According to the admins, these exploits may be unintentional, but they're permitted on the server as part of the gameplay. With that in mind, it isn't a bad idea to check out some of the more popular Minecraft dupes and bugs to make use of before diving into this server.

6) Simply Vanilla

Simply Vanilla is great for a barebones, no-nonsense experience on an Anarchy server. The map and game world have been moving along for over four years with no planned resets at any time, and a world size of over four gigabytes attests to this fact.

Everything is permitted with the exception of hacking, and certain blocks like TNT, carpet, and rails can be duped without punishment. This server centers itself on providing as much freedom as possible without players getting toxic or carried away with malicious gameplay, providing a pure and simple Minecraft Anarchy experience.

7) Vanilla Plus

Sticking to a similar formula to the one that Simply Vanilla has, Vanilla Plus is a Minecraft Anarchy server that provides the full experience with a few amenities to help players communicate. There is still no land claiming, and players can grief and PvP at will.

However, the spawn area allows players to keep their inventory if they die. This creates an environment where players can meet up and group together before heading back out into the wilderness.

Setting homes and teleporting with commands are also permitted, giving Minecraft fans a little more urgency as they move around the game map and cut down on their overall travel time.

