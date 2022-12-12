Minecraft player shares broken XP glitch in Bedrock Edition

While millions of fans around the world enjoy Minecraft, it certainly isn't perfect, with occasional bugs and exploits affecting the game negatively. A particularly interesting glitch was pointed out by a content creator a few days ago, although it helps players more than hurt them.

On December 7, 2022, a video was posted by YouTuber JC Playz, explaining this glitch. The player used furnace blocks to smelt certain items such as iron ingots and stone blocks. Then, by having at least one item of the same type in their inventory and switching between them in the furnace's output slot.

By doing this, they were able to receive repeated XP orbs, instead of receiving only a small amount for removing a single item from the furnace. Reportedly, this glitch only worked in the game's Bedrock Edition, but it stirred up plenty of reactions from Minecraft players in the comment section of the post.

Fans react to JC Playz's Minecraft: Bedrock Edition glitch

JC Playz's XP glitch has been circulating around on many social media outlets. Apparently, this bug was present in some videos dating back to update 1.18, but the recent video from JC Playz revealed that the Bedrock Edition glitch still works as of The Wild Update. A few players were excited at the ability to obtain free experience for very little work, while others were concerned that sharing the bug online would eventually lead to Mojang patching it out.

Players react to JC Playz's Bedrock furnace glitch video (Image via YouTube)

This revelation was put to the test almost immediately by the Minecraft community, with numerous players diving into the game to test the glitch themselves. They reported being able to gain several levels' worth of experience in a short span of time, something that would normally be difficult.

Even with an incredibly optimized mob farm, experience only generates so quickly, and this bug appears to be incredibly fast in comparison.

It remains unclear if Mojang is aware of this particular Minecraft Bedrock glitch, but time will tell to confirm as much. If the glitch goes ignored after subsequent in-game updates, it may simply be the case that the developers either aren't aware of this glitch or it simply isn't a priority at the moment.

The majority of players aren't likely to complain about this glitch, as it's an easy way to receive experience without going through the effort of setting up farms for experience and waiting for them to work their magic.

Unfortunately, unlike Minecraft: Java Edition, Bedrock Edition doesn't have the same ability to be "rolled back" to previous versions through the Minecraft Launcher. Once Mojang patches out this furnace bug, it may become increasingly difficult to access previous versions of the game to keep using the exploit.

Keeping this in mind, players will surely want to get their fill of this helpful little glitch in Bedrock before it's fixed for good. With Minecraft version 1.20 set to release sometime next year, the clock is ticking for players to rack up experience points in Bedrock Edition using this exploit. So, pop out your furnaces and start smelting, as there's an absolute treasure trove of XP orbs to be had.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes