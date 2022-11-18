7 best Minecraft PVP tips

PvP in Minecraft is challenging, but there are various methods to improve a player's combat capability. The game's combat is much more than clicking and landing hits. There are plenty of other tricks to learn.

Becoming great at Minecraft PvP doesn't happen overnight. It requires a lot of practice. However, when players know how to focus on their practice regimen, they will find themselves making noticeable progress.

From strafing to understanding hitboxes, there are plenty of tips to hone in on to ensure one's hours of practice don't go to waste.

By focusing on certain tips, Minecraft players will see a marked improvement in their PvP game in much less time than they might expect.

Know one's weapons, elevation matters, and 5 other tips to keep in mind to improve at Minecraft PvP

1) Click speed kills

Click speed is crucial in melee combat (Image via Ghast.io)

When learning Minecraft PvP, it doesn't take much to realize that the speed of a player's clicking is tied to their overall performance in melee combat. The faster they land and recover from strikes, the sooner they can take down their opponent and move along. It may seem strange, but practicing one's click speed is one of the core fundamentals of the game's PvP combat.

Fortunately, there are many click speed testers available online as well as mods and add-ons that track one's speed. Using any of these can help players measure their performance.

2) Know one's weapons

The right weapon in PvP should suit the situation (Image via Farzy/YouTube)

Not all weapons in Minecraft are created equal. Some deal more damage, while others have special properties or attack vectors that make them special.

For example, axes can stun an opponent's shield and prevent it from being used for a short time. Tridents double as both melee and ranged weapons thanks to their ability to be thrown. Swords can sweep in an arc and strike multiple targets.

Regardless of the situation and what weapons and armor the opponent is using, it's best to know one's own arsenal inside and out.

3) Sprinting and strafing

Practicing movement skills will help players' PvP abilities no matter how they practice them (Image via Mojang)

Movement is just as key to Minecraft PvP as clicking. It is important for players to avoid getting hit and land strikes. One should practice sprinting and bunnyhopping to chase down foes.

Strafing in Minecraft PvP is also important. It essentially amounts to encircling one's opponent and staying out of their line of sight.

Jumping is equally important. Players can more reliably land critical hits as they descend from a jump. They should get in the habit of using their parkour skills whenever necessary to get the drop on their opponents.

4) Fishing rods are excellent aids

Fishing rods aren't just for catching fish (Image via Mojang)

If one has seen a Minecraft player running around with a fishing rod in PvP, they're not exactly acting silly.

Fishing rods are capable of hooking onto targets before pulling them in. This can be utilized to pull fleeing or strafing opponents in and strike them with a good melee attack by switching to one's primary weapon.

This takes time and patience, but it's an excellent tactic to utilize when one is dealing with slippier opponents in Minecraft PvP.

5) Elevation matters

A skeleton combat dummy demonstrating towering in a player mod (Image via Microwave/MCPEDL)

Attacking from higher elevations has plenty of benefits in Minecraft PvP. It keeps one safe from enemy attacks and allows players to jump down and score critical hits. For this reason, it isn't unheard of during PvP to see a player begin to "tower" or build up blocks quickly to climb them and gain an elevation advantage.

It is imperative for players to stay on even footing with their opponents. They can do this by towering themselves or by using ranged weapons like arrows or snowballs to knock adversaries off their perches.

6) Know one's hitboxes

Hitboxes are the difference between a successful attack and a miss (Image via Mojang)

If players are PvPing in Minecraft: Java Edition, it's a good idea to use the F3 + B combo to activate hitbox displays during practice. This function displays the hitboxes of all entities in-game, including players and mobs. It gives players a better understanding of when they'll land a hit and where to aim when attacking opponents.

When players are engaged in melee PvP, even striking the slightest bit outside of the hitbox can result in missing the target. It's always best to know what player hitboxes are like and how they're positioned during movement.

7) Practice hotbar switches

Players should get familiar with the hotbar; they'll need it more than they think (Image via Mojang)

The hotbar may be one of the most crucial aspects of Minecraft PvP. The last thing players want to do is waste time trying to switch items with their inventory open.

Players should be sure to put all their essentials in their hotbar and get very familiar with the hotkeys to activate its slots. The faster players can switch between weapons and their healing items, the higher their chances of staying alive in a fight. A quick switch can make all the difference in a tight battle.

