Minecraft Redditor shows how arrow's hitbox is big enough to activate pressure plate through blocks

Over the years, Minecraft players have tried all kinds of tricks with a plethora of items in the game. Sometimes, players even innovate a trick out of a potential glitch in the game. After discovering such tricks, many players post them on several social media platforms for other players in the Minecraft community to discuss and use these tricks in their own games.

Recently, a Redditor with the username 'MineralwasTaken' posted a great video where they showcased how an arrow's hitbox is big enough that it can go through blocks if shot diagonally. They proved this by activating a pressure plate with an arrow through two blocks by diagonally shooting it between them.

Minecraft players have used this type of trick in the past, like throwing ender pearls through the Nether bedrock roof, however, this was new. The player simply shoots an arrow between two blocks, resulting in the pressure plate activating a redstone contraption that slides boxes to one side and revealing the secret area.

Reddit's reaction to this trick posted on the Minecraft subreddit

There are still several tricks like these that a some players might know. Hence, this post was highly appreciated by Minecraft Redditors on the page. Items going through two blocks were nothing new, but the arrow's hitbox going through was quite new, which fascinated several people. Within a day, the post received over 18 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

Redstone contraption that pulls stone blocks to reveal the entrance (Image via u/MineralwasTaken Reddit)

Several people noticed how the original poster was playing and showing the trick on the Bedrock Edition mobile version. Hence, many of them asked whether this trick worked in Java Edition as well. To answer this, the original poster confirmed that it works on the PC version as well. Some of them also talked about how it worked on Nintendo 3DS as well.

Other than that, several people were extremely excited to find this new trick and showed their eagerness to use it in their Minecraft worlds as well. As this can be used to activate a pressure plate through walls, they were eager to make a secret entrance to their base with this trick.

While this trick was new to many players, there were some old veteran players in the comments who talked about how happy they were that a new generation of players are finding these tricks now. They talked about the joy they experienced when they used to discover such new tricks back in the day.

Overall, the video showcasing the arrow's hitbox trick was welcomed on the Minecraft subreddit as people flooded the post and talked about it. New players were excited to use the trick while old players were happy to see new players discovering such new tricks.

