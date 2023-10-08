5 best mobile games coming up in the future 

The rest of 2023 and early 2024 are set to witness the release of numerous exciting mobile games from popular developers such as Activision, Riot Games, and Ubisoft. Since the list is quite exhaustive, it can be overwhelming to determine which ones are the best and worth giving a shot when they come out. Hence, this article intends to eliminate any confusion by taking players through five games that cover a spectrum of genres and will be of interest to old and new gamers alike.

5 best upcoming mobile games that you should play in 2023

1) Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

As per the latest reports, fans of the Call of Duty franchise can expect the highly-anticipated release of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to be available for download on both the Play Store and Apple's App Store by spring 2024.

The mobile version is expected to support up to 120 players in a single lobby. Moreover, gamers can look forward to cross-progression with other popular Call of Duty games such as Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. As an added bonus, the much-loved Verdansk map will make a comeback, adding to the excitement.

Currently, Activision has released the game in a few select countries, including Sweden, Australia, and Norway. There are also plans to gradually expand to other countries in the near future.

2) Path of Exile Mobile

Path of Exile Mobile is an upcoming mobile game that will allow iOS and Android users to experience the popular universe. Gamers will become Exiles in the dark fantasy world of Wraeclast, with various classes to choose from. The game offers both single and multiplayer modes, featuring daily quests, story quests, dungeons, and a battle tower.

Players will also be able to enjoy cross-platform play, and the visuals are stunning with detailed character models and settings. Path of Exile Mobile is unique in its commitment to avoiding common pitfalls found in mobile games. Players won't encounter energy bars, time gates, pay-to-win microtransactions, random lags, notifications, or video commercials while playing.

Ever since the announcement at ExileCon 2019, fans have been eagerly anticipating the new title from Grinding Gear Games. While no official release date has been announced, it is anticipated that the game will be available in late 2023.

3) Age of Empires Mobile

A new version of the classic real-time strategy game, Age of Empires, is slated to launch on Google Play and Apple's App Store in late 2023. The mobile game will have a simplified interface and controls tailored for mobile devices and will allow crossplay.

With stunning graphics and intricate character designs, the game's storyline is expected to resemble the original 1997 Age of Empires game. Players will take on the role of a civilization's leader, starting from scratch to build their empire. To protect their civilization and conquer their enemies, players must gather resources, construct buildings, and form armies.

The mobile game will feature a variety of civilizations to choose from, each with unique strengths and weaknesses. Microsoft promises a faithful adaptation of the original game, following poor reviews of previous mobile versions. While the official release date and gameplay footage have not yet been announced, the teaser has already generated high expectations among fans.

4) Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter game developed by Ubisoft, where players engage in close-quarter combat in Attack/Defense. There are 5 players on each team, and they can choose from a roster of 18 different Operators with unique abilities to suit different play styles.

The game's release has been delayed, and it is expected to launch by the end of 2023 with quality-of-life improvements based on feedback from the first and second closed beta (July 2023). The mobile game will also feature a destructible environment and will launch with three playable maps: Bank, Border, and Clubhouse.

Early access to the Rainbow Six Mobile beta began in September 2022 for Android users in selected regions like Canada, India, the US, Mexico, Brazil, and Singapore. The mobile game is now available for pre-registration on the PlayStore for Android users and via Ubisoft for iOS users.

5) Warcraft Rumble Arclight

Warcraft Rumble Arclight is a strategic game set in the Warcraft realm. It involves battles using Minis, which are collectible characters. The game is similar to Clash Royale and has over 65 Minis, each with unique abilities. It mainly emphasizes single-player content, where players can encounter challenges that test their army's strength and their own intellect.

Unfortunately, the game is delayed due to changes in PvP modes based on feedback from the closed beta. It is expected to be released by the end of 2023.

Gamers have enjoyed a great 2023 across all platforms - PC, console, and mobile. But, more releases are expected. In the meantime, check out these mobile games.