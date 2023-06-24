Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0 review: A polished tactical experience that delivers on its promise

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile has made a return with its second beta, only this time around, it delivers a much more polished experience for gamers trying out on a handheld device. With many improvements and a significant upgrade over the first beta, it can be assumed that Rainbow Six Mobile is moving towards a great full release in the coming months.

The mobile version of Rainbow Six is pretty much everything a Siege fan can ask for on a smartphone. From environmental destruction to tactical utility, R6M offers a perfect blend of gadgets and abilities that makes for unique gameplay never been seen on this platform.

Rainbow Six Mobile: A big hole coming right up!

Rainbow Six Mobile's 5v5 match preview screen (Image via Ubisoft)

After trying out the game for the second time on the same device, I was once again surprised by how gorgeous the game looked and how much it had improved visually. The User Interface (UI) did not receive many changes after the first beta event, as it was already perfect. Moreover, the icons now look much sharper and are more responsive.

The only interface issue I ran into was during a game where I could not switch between players while spectating. But that bug only lasted for the said game, as I could use the feature again on the next match.

Fully customizable weapons in R6M (Image via Ubisoft)

Moving forward with the actual gameplay, the weapons now feel much more realistic and offer an impact upon hitting your shots. I enjoyed my time with the SMGs while defending, as each came with unique sound and visual effects during an intense gunfight.

During the first beta, I could not try out the Shotguns properly, but this time, I had a ton of fun running the M590A1 from Smoke's loadout. Overall, the weapons served me just the way I intended.

Operators

Eight defending Operators (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0 brings 16 iconic Siege Operators to the table. Each has a unique weapon loadout and attachments that work best with their gadgets. I could fully customize each Operator to my liking before I used them in a round.

Eight attacking Operators (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the most beautiful parts about Rainbow Six Mobile is that Ubisoft kept the iconic Operator gadgets intact. As someone who spent hours playing Siege, it was extremely easy for me to get accustomed to these gadgets and use them to my advantage in multiple rounds. However, if you are new to the game, you won't have to worry, as the tutorial section will provide perfect training for you to begin your journey.

Gameplay

R6M offers pretty enthralling gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

The attack-defense dynamic in Rainbow Six Mobile is still the same from its first testing session. You will have to secure a total of two rounds to achieve victory in a match. However, the overtime feature makes the game a bit more interesting, as you must be patient with your play style.

Each round turns out to be vastly different than the last. This makes the game extremely enjoyable and dynamic, as each round offers a unique outcome. Attackers and defenders will have to play their roles perfectly while communicating to execute a strategy.

Drone phase and controls (Image via Ubisoft)

Droning and intel gathering are still the strongest part of Rainbow Six Mobile. Although I ran into a few bugs where my drone kept falling off the map, I was pretty satisfied with the mechanic as it was not too complex. The icon improvements also made the device much easier for me to navigate.

Frame rates and performance

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile was played on a Motorola One Macro smartphone with the following configuration:

RAM : 4GB

: 4GB CPU : Mediatek MT6771 Helio P70 (12nm)

: Mediatek MT6771 Helio P70 (12nm) GPU: Mali-G72 900MHz

The title is still very optimized, as the second beta ran even better in terms of performance. That said, the few bugs mentioned above were new to the title, and it can sometimes distract players from actually enjoying the game.

While the title is still in beta, Ubisoft should look into these issues before the full release.

In conclusion

Since the title is still in its beta version, Rainbow Six Mobile is expected to undergo multiple changes before it launches. The number of upgrades R6M Beta 2.0 has received is impressive in its capacity.

The clunky gunplay has seen significant improvements, while the environmental destruction is much smoother. Overall, with a few more changes, Rainbow Six Mobile is ready to kick off its journey into the world of smartphones.

Reviewed on: Motorola One Macro Smartphone (Code provided by Ubisoft)

Platform: Android, iOS

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: 2023

