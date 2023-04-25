Rainbow 6 Mobile closed beta - Expected dates, available countries, and more

The second iteration of the closed beta for Rainbow 6 Mobile has been announced, and it will start on June 6, 2023, and last for a period of six weeks. The beta will retain most of the features from the previous iteration, while also introducing new features, such as the Team Deathmatch mode.

Furthermore, this time around, iOS players in select regions will also have access to limited test play, giving Apple device owners a chance to try the game out. The developers have also confirmed that those who participated in the previous closed beta will have their spots secured.

Find all the details regarding the closed beta 2.0 for Rainbow 6 Mobile in the section below.

New Rainbow 6 Mobile closed beta announced

Here's the roadmap that the developers have revealed for the game (Image via Ubisoft)

The announcement of Rainbow 6 Mobile’s closed beta 2.0 has sparked excitement among the mobile gaming community. According to the official roadmap posted by the developers, it will be the final closed beta that will be followed by a soft launch and a worldwide rollout.

The closed beta 2.0 will be made available to users in the following countries:

Canada

US

Mexico

Brazil

Singapore

Philippines

India

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Players pre-registered on the Google Play Store will be eligible for an invite. Those who are not yet enrolled can still sign up if they want to participate in Rainbow 6 Mobile’s closed beta 2.0.

The iOS test will only be open to a limited number of players from Canada, USA, and Japan, who will be invited via Apple Testflight.

The closed beta 2.0 of Rainbow 6 Mobile will introduce multiple changes and new features. Listed below are the ones that have been specified:

New Team Deathmatch game mode

Operator’s progress via the Master Tracks

Customization system of loadouts and skins

Battle Pass without any XP cap

Gyroscope

Haptic feedback

The developers have mentioned that they are not committing to any dates for later phases (the soft launch and worldwide rollout) of the game right now. This is because they want to get things right and ensure that the game is polished and up to their standards before releasing it to a wider audience.

However, they clarified that they would announce dates for the subsequent phase after evaluating the feedback from the closed beta 2.0, making the necessary changes, and working on new features.

