Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta test live: Game size, new features, regions, and more

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile began its Closed Beta test on September 12 in seven countries (USA, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Philippines, and India). The developers mentioned that they would test live operations, i.e., limited-time events, challenges, and various game settings/controls during the testing period.

The company is slowly rolling out invitations for Android users, but the Beta will not be available for iOS devices. Officials also stated that they are looking to increase the number of invitations over the coming days.

Some users who got the chance to participate in the beta test have posted several videos and screenshots on their social media pages. This testing phase has seen many more changes than the Closed Alpha that was conducted in May 2022.

Rainbow Six Mobile developers insist that the Closed Beta test is a "work-in-progress"

Players who wish to experience the game can pre-register on the Google Play Store. The Install option will pop up once they receive an invite.

During the testing phase, the game's size for Android devices is 910 MB (excluding around 770 MB of in-game downloads). This is not the final size of the title, but it may give players an idea of what to expect.

The developers said:

"If you are among the first to receive an invitation, you may encounter bots in your matches until additional players gain access to the Beta. To optimize concurrent players in your matches, we will begin with one game mode, Bomb, with Secure Area coming in the next few days, along with new players."

Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta test regions:

USA

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

Singapore

Philippines

India

Compared to the Alpha, Rainbow Six Mobile's graphics and gameplay have seen major improvements in the Beta testing phase. The developers also stated that the Beta is only a "work-in-progress" version of the title.

Interestingly, the game now includes the Operator Unlock and Progression systems, which are the biggest changes this time around. This means that a daily challenge has been introduced, and users can win tickets to unlock operators as well as the battle pass.

After the addition of the new map, Clubhouse, players can now battle on the three different maps. The title has begun the Beta testing phase with the game mode Bomb and will introduce another mode, Secure Area, in the coming days.

The official Twitter page of Rainbow Six Mobile posted a picture that shows some streamers trying out the game:

The team added in their official blog post:

"Keep in mind this is still a work-in-progress version of the game. Graphic quality and content are much improved from our alpha test, but still not final."

Rainbow Six Mobile @Rainbow6Mobile



Players from Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India will get a chance to participate starting September 12th.



Pre-register NOW play.google.com/store/apps/det… We've just revealed the 7 territories & date for our Closed Beta! 🥳Players from Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India will get a chance to participate starting September 12th.Pre-register NOW We've just revealed the 7 territories & date for our Closed Beta! 🥳 Players from Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India will get a chance to participate starting September 12th. Pre-register NOW 👉 play.google.com/store/apps/det… https://t.co/l9Z4QKF3Mg

The title, which features 5v5 matches between attackers and defenders, is the mobile port of Rainbow Six Siege, a popular game from Ubisoft that is available on PC and console.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish