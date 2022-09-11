Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta test: Regions, date, trailer, how to register, and more

Ubisoft announced that the Closed Beta test of Rainbow Six Mobile, a free-to-play 5v5 game, will start on September 12 in seven territories, including India, Brazil, and Mexico. It was revealed by the company earlier in August that the wait is finally over and the test will take place this fall.

Users from the seven regions can pre-register on Google Play Store for the beta and experience its gameplay for a limited time period. However, the end date of the beta test has not been announced. The test will occur on Android devices.

Rainbow Six Mobile uploaded a 76-second-long video to their social media pages, announcing the Closed Beta test date and unveiling seven regional names for the testing.

Rainbow Six Mobile @Rainbow6Mobile



Players from Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India will get a chance to participate starting September 12th.



Pre-register NOW play.google.com/store/apps/det… We've just revealed the 7 territories & date for our Closed Beta! 🥳Players from Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India will get a chance to participate starting September 12th.Pre-register NOW We've just revealed the 7 territories & date for our Closed Beta! 🥳 Players from Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Philippines, and India will get a chance to participate starting September 12th. Pre-register NOW 👉 play.google.com/store/apps/det… https://t.co/l9Z4QKF3Mg

Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta test regions

USA Brazil Canada Mexico Singapore Philippines India

The company conducted its Closed Alpha test in may where residents from the United States, Mexico, and Canada participated. Two maps, Boarder and Bank, and 16 operators were available during it.

The title received a mix of negative and positive feedback regarding its graphics, gameplay, and characters. But since those took place during testing, the game's final version is still being developed.

This time, the publisher has included more areas for testing which will help them reach out to more users and upgrade the game's quality as per their feedback.

What's new in Closed Beta test

A few days back, the publisher unveiled a new map for the game, Clubhouse, that will be included in the upcoming testing, allowing users to experience it for the first time.

The map was first introduced at the launch of its PC and console versions in 2015. It would be interesting to see users' reactions to their experience with the mobile port map and how much they enjoyed it.

The developers have not yet mentioned any new operators on the official website, and it seems the same 16 ones will be available in the beta test as well.

Apart from the new map, the quality of the graphics and content may look much better compared to the Alpha test as the description has mentioned that its graphics and content quality is still in a work-in-progress.

A few days back, the game developers invited some famous content creators to discuss plans for the upcoming Rainbow Six Mobile testing. The title's gameplay and content are quite similar to its PC version, titled Rainbow Six Siege.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan