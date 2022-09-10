Rainbow Six Mobile reveals new map Clubhouse 

During the GameSpot Swipe Mobile Showcase, a new map called Clubhouse for the upcoming Rainbow Six Mobile game was revealed. It will be added to the next beta test, which is coming to seven territories this fall. This inclusion will be the third map after Bank and Border.

On April 5, 2022, Ubisoft announced that they would launch the mobile version of Rainbow Six Siege, a popular PC and console title released in 2015. Clubhouse is one of the maps that was seen in that game. Now, it is coming to Rainbow Six Mobile's beta.

Rainbow Six Mobile Clubhouse map sneak peek and more

The map is located in Hanover, Germany, and features a full Bar, gaming tables, Cash Room, Strip Club, Armory, etc. Clubhouse has a basement and two floors.

Two super strong sites for defenders, the Church and Arsenal rooms are located in the basement. On the first floor are the Bar and Strip Club. And the Cash Room, GYM, and Bedroom are located on floor two

Clubhouse Map (Image via Sportskeeda)

While some users have already played the game during its Closed-Alpha test, they could experience two maps, Bank and Border. Now, fans are excited to see the gameplay on Clubhouse. More details on the game will be unveiled on September 10 at 12:00 pm PT, 3:00 pm EST, during Ubisoft Forward.

Many features of Rainbow Six Mobile will be the same compared to its PC counterpart. However, it won't feature crossplay with the computer or console versions. A day after the trailer for this title was launched, the developers had this to say:

"At first glance, many people might see Rainbow Six Mobile and think it looks incredibly similar to Siege, which is great! At its heart, Rainbow Six Mobile is a competitive and tactical FPS game with two teams of 5 – Attackers and Defenders. While core gameplay, characters, and maps may share similarities with Siege, we’ve rebuilt everything from the ground up with mobile usability in mind."

On August 4, the developers announced the closed beta test starting this fall. Its official date is yet to be announced. But interested users can start pre-registering.

Additionally, a few days ago, the developers invited several content creators to discuss what's coming to the beta since some of them had already played the title during its alpha test. Feedback in these early stages helps to shape the final product.

Right now, the game's official website mentions 16 operators, eight Attackers and the same number of Defenders:

Attackers

Ash

Sledge

Thatcher

Thermite

Hibana

Ying

Twitch

Glaz

Defenders

Bandit

Jager

Mute

Rook

Valkyrie

Smoke

Caveira

Kapkan

The 5vs5 free-to-play title is one of the most awaited mobile games of 2022. It will also be interesting to watch how its esports scene comes about as Siege hosts multiple tournaments for its fans.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh