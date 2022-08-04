Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta test: How to register and more updates revealed

Ubisoft's newest title, Rainbow Six Mobile, has started its pre-registration for the Closed Beta test on the Google Play Store, with the Closed Beta test set to start this fall. The title conducted its Apha test in May 2022, where users from various countries played the game and provided the developers with mixed reviews and feedback.

The game has been in development for the past three years and is the mobile version of Ubisoft's famous PC and console title Rainbow Six (R6) Siege, a 5v5 game that is still a part of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series. The first title of the series was released in 1998 for console users.

How to pre-register for Rainbow Six Mobile on Google Play Store

Players interested in trying out the game can follow the steps below:

1) Go to your Play Store and search for Rainbow Six Mobile or click on the link.

2) It will redirect you to the pre-registration page.

3) Click on the pre-registration banner.

4) It will show you two options: "Install when available" and "Got it".

5) If you want to automatically download the game to your phone when it is released, click on the 'Install when available' banner.

However, the company will later announce further updates for the registration through the App Store.

During the announcement trailer in April this year, the company revealed that R6 Mobile would feature two maps, Bank and Border, at its launch. However, the official website also mentioned that the new map will be revealed soon for all operators.

The Bank map (Image via Ubisoft)

Both maps were first included in the PC and console title, Rainbow Six Siege. The Bank map is located in the middle of a highly populated city in Los Angeles, California. The Border map is located on the border of two countries in the Middle East and is composed of both new and old buildings.

The Border map (Image via Ubisoft)

A total of 16 operators will be available at launch and each will have unique skills and gadgets. The title will have two types of operators: Attackers and Defenders, each with eight characters.

Attackers

Ash

Sledge

Thatcher

Thermite

Hibana

Ying

Twitch

Glaz

Defenders

Bandit

Jager

Mute

Rook

Valkyrie

Smoke

Caveira

Kapkan

Each player can choose only one operator per round and once an Operator is chosen, it will be blocked so as not to be chosen by other players in the round.

Players can also earn in-game currency through gameplay, which will help them unlock more operators in the game.

Rainbox Six Mobile features similar gameplay mechanisms to the PC version R6 Siege, but the title will not have a cross-platform option with consoles or PCs.

