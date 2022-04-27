Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha test date, regions, and more details revealed

Ubisoft has announced the closed alpha test for their upcoming mobile title, Rainbow Six Mobile. Exclusive to Androids, the alpha stage will start on May 3, and interested users can still register.

Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha test details

The alpha test is available exclusively to the United States, Mexico, and Canada residents. It will be available in English, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin America Spanish, and Japanese.

The slots are limited for the test, so only a few people will be chosen, and Ubisoft will send an email with a unique code to download the game.

The focus of the alpha test will be on the gameplay elements. Players can choose two game modes (Bomb and Secure Area), play on two different maps (Bank and Border), and test up to 16 operators.

Furthermore, users are encouraged to share their gaming content with whoever they choose. However, their progress is neither saved nor carried over to the following phase.

Justin Swan, Ubisoft's Creative Director, has requested the participants be active in Discord and participate in the surveys. He said:

"This closed alpha will have no NDA as we want to be as open and transparent with our community as possible. Because of this, we encourage you to talk with your friends and family about the game, but please keep in mind this is early alpha access. This means that the game quality and content are not final."

Players can also send their feedback on the Discord server, helping the developers shape the game and enhance its quality.

About Rainbow Six Mobile

It is the smartphone version of Ubisoft's popular 5v5 FPS title, Rainbow Six Siege. The free-to-play game will be available on iOS and Android. It will follow the same format as the PC version but will not support cross-platform play with consoles or PCs.

It is to be seen if fans receive the title with the same enthusiasm they did for R6 Siege. It will also face a lot of competition from established games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile, apart from upcoming titles like Warzone Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile.

