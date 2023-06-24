All available Operators in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0

Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0 is currently live. Although the title is still in development, Ubisoft has resolved a lot of bugs and implemented mobile-friendly changes based on reviews from early testers. The game intends to bring a variety of Operators upon release. However, there are currently a limited number of specialists until the testing phase is complete.

This article offers an overview of every available Operator in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0.

16 Operators are available to try out in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0

Rainbow Six Mobile has implemented various features from the original title, including a limited number of Operators. The number of attackers and defenders in the game is small, but the counter-terrorism team includes a plethora of specialists with multiple affiliations.

Who are the Attackers in Rainbow Six Mobile?

Attacking Operators (Image via Ubisoft)

The list of Attackers in Rainbow Six Mobile is as follows:

1) Ash

Role: Entry Fragger

Entry Fragger Difficulty: Medium

Medium Range: 2

2 Armor: 1

1 Speed: 3

3 Weapons: R4-C (Primary) / 5.7 USG (Secondary)

R4-C (Primary) / 5.7 USG (Secondary) Gadget: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Special Ability: Breaching Round

2) Glaz

Role: Sniper

Sniper Difficulty: Low

Low Range: 5

5 Armor: 1

1 Speed: 3

3 Weapons: OTs-03 (Primary) / AP30 (Secondary)

OTs-03 (Primary) / AP30 (Secondary) Gadget: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Special Ability: Thermal Flip Scope

3) Hibana

Role: Hard Breacher

Hard Breacher Difficulty: Medium

Medium Range: 2

2 Armor: 1

1 Speed: 3

3 Weapons: Type-89 CQB (Primary) / 93R (Secondary)

Type-89 CQB (Primary) / 93R (Secondary) Gadget: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Special Ability: X-Kairos Launcher

4) Sledge

Role: Soft Breacher

Soft Breacher Difficulty: Low

Low Range: 4

4 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: L85A2 (Primary) / SMG-11 (Secondary)

L85A2 (Primary) / SMG-11 (Secondary) Gadget: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Special Ability: Breaching Hammer

5) Thermite

Role: Hard Breacher

Hard Breacher Difficulty: Medium

Medium Range: 3

3 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: 552-Commando (Primary) / 5.7 USG (Secondary)

552-Commando (Primary) / 5.7 USG (Secondary) Gadget: Claymore

Claymore Special Ability: Exothermic Charge

6) Thatcher

Role: Anti-Gadget

Anti-Gadget Difficulty: Low

Low Range: 4

4 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: L1A1 (Primary) / SDP 9mm (Secondary)

L1A1 (Primary) / SDP 9mm (Secondary) Gadget: Claymore

Claymore Special Ability: EMP Grenade

7) Twitch

Role: Anti-Gadget

Anti-Gadget Difficulty: Low

Low Range: 2

2 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: F2 (Primary) / P9 (Secondary)

F2 (Primary) / P9 (Secondary) Gadget: Claymore

Claymore Special Ability: Shock Drone

8) Ying

Role: Crowd Control

Crowd Control Difficulty: High

High Range: 4

4 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: T-95 LSW (Primary) / LFP586 (Secondary)

T-95 LSW (Primary) / LFP586 (Secondary) Gadget: Breach Charge

Breach Charge Special Ability: Candela Flash Charge

Who are the Defenders in Rainbow Six Mobile?

Defending Operators (Image via Ubisoft)

The list of Defenders in Rainbow Six Mobile is as follows:

1) Bandit

Role: Anti-Breacher

Anti-Breacher Difficulty: Low

Low Range: 3

3 Armor: 1

1 Speed: 3

3 Weapons: MP7 (Primary) / 5.7 USG (Secondary)

MP7 (Primary) / 5.7 USG (Secondary) Gadget: Barbed Wire

Barbed Wire Special Ability: Shock Wire

2) Caveira

Role: Roamer

Roamer Difficulty: High

High Range: 2

2 Armor: 1

1 Speed: 3

3 Weapons: Origin-12 (Primary) / Luision (Secondary)

Origin-12 (Primary) / Luision (Secondary) Gadget: Impact Grenade

Impact Grenade Special Ability: Silent Step / Interrogation

3) Jäger

Role: Gadget Denial

Gadget Denial Difficulty: Low

Low Range: 2

2 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: 416-C (Primary) / P9 (Secondary)

416-C (Primary) / P9 (Secondary) Gadget: Barbed Wire

Barbed Wire Special Ability: Magpie Defense System

4) Kapkan

Role: Trapper

Trapper Difficulty: Medium

Medium Range: 3

3 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: 9x19VSN (Primary) / Bailiff 410 (Secondary)

9x19VSN (Primary) / Bailiff 410 (Secondary) Gadget: Barbed Wire

Barbed Wire Special Ability: Entry Denial Device

5) Mute

Role: Anti-Intel

Anti-Intel Difficulty: Low

Low Range: 1

1 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: M590A1 (Primary) / AP30 (Secondary)

M590A1 (Primary) / AP30 (Secondary) Gadget: C4

C4 Special Ability: Jammer

6) Rook

Role: Anchor

Anchor Difficulty: Low

Low Range: 3

3 Armor: 3

3 Speed: 1

1 Weapons: MP5 (Primary) / D50 (Secondary)

MP5 (Primary) / D50 (Secondary) Gadget: Deployable Shield

Deployable Shield Special Ability: Armor Pack

7) Smoke

Role: Entry Denial

Entry Denial Difficulty: Medium

Medium Range: 1

1 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: M500 (Primary) / SMG-11 (Secondary)

M500 (Primary) / SMG-11 (Secondary) Gadget: Deployable Shield

Deployable Shield Special Ability: Remote Gas Grenade

8) Valkyrie

Role: Intel

Intel Difficulty: High

High Range: 3

3 Armor: 2

2 Speed: 2

2 Weapons: MPX (Primary) / Keratos .40 (Secondary)

MPX (Primary) / Keratos .40 (Secondary) Gadget: C4

C4 Special Ability: Black Eye Camera

This concludes the list of Operators in Rainbow Six Siege. It is important to note that Recruit is a neutral Operator who can be used on either side.

