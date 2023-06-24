All available Operators in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0

Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0 is currently live. Although the title is still in development, Ubisoft has resolved a lot of bugs and implemented mobile-friendly changes based on reviews from early testers. The game intends to bring a variety of Operators upon release. However, there are currently a limited number of specialists until the testing phase is complete.
This article offers an overview of every available Operator in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0.
16 Operators are available to try out in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0
Rainbow Six Mobile has implemented various features from the original title, including a limited number of Operators. The number of attackers and defenders in the game is small, but the counter-terrorism team includes a plethora of specialists with multiple affiliations.
Who are the Attackers in Rainbow Six Mobile?
The list of Attackers in Rainbow Six Mobile is as follows:
1) Ash
- Role: Entry Fragger
- Difficulty: Medium
- Range: 2
- Armor: 1
- Speed: 3
- Weapons: R4-C (Primary) / 5.7 USG (Secondary)
- Gadget: Flash Grenade
- Special Ability: Breaching Round
2) Glaz
- Role: Sniper
- Difficulty: Low
- Range: 5
- Armor: 1
- Speed: 3
- Weapons: OTs-03 (Primary) / AP30 (Secondary)
- Gadget: Smoke Grenade
- Special Ability: Thermal Flip Scope
3) Hibana
- Role: Hard Breacher
- Difficulty: Medium
- Range: 2
- Armor: 1
- Speed: 3
- Weapons: Type-89 CQB (Primary) / 93R (Secondary)
- Gadget: Flash Grenade
- Special Ability: X-Kairos Launcher
4) Sledge
- Role: Soft Breacher
- Difficulty: Low
- Range: 4
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: L85A2 (Primary) / SMG-11 (Secondary)
- Gadget: Frag Grenade
- Special Ability: Breaching Hammer
5) Thermite
- Role: Hard Breacher
- Difficulty: Medium
- Range: 3
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: 552-Commando (Primary) / 5.7 USG (Secondary)
- Gadget: Claymore
- Special Ability: Exothermic Charge
6) Thatcher
- Role: Anti-Gadget
- Difficulty: Low
- Range: 4
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: L1A1 (Primary) / SDP 9mm (Secondary)
- Gadget: Claymore
- Special Ability: EMP Grenade
7) Twitch
- Role: Anti-Gadget
- Difficulty: Low
- Range: 2
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: F2 (Primary) / P9 (Secondary)
- Gadget: Claymore
- Special Ability: Shock Drone
8) Ying
- Role: Crowd Control
- Difficulty: High
- Range: 4
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: T-95 LSW (Primary) / LFP586 (Secondary)
- Gadget: Breach Charge
- Special Ability: Candela Flash Charge
Who are the Defenders in Rainbow Six Mobile?
The list of Defenders in Rainbow Six Mobile is as follows:
1) Bandit
- Role: Anti-Breacher
- Difficulty: Low
- Range: 3
- Armor: 1
- Speed: 3
- Weapons: MP7 (Primary) / 5.7 USG (Secondary)
- Gadget: Barbed Wire
- Special Ability: Shock Wire
2) Caveira
- Role: Roamer
- Difficulty: High
- Range: 2
- Armor: 1
- Speed: 3
- Weapons: Origin-12 (Primary) / Luision (Secondary)
- Gadget: Impact Grenade
- Special Ability: Silent Step / Interrogation
3) Jäger
- Role: Gadget Denial
- Difficulty: Low
- Range: 2
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: 416-C (Primary) / P9 (Secondary)
- Gadget: Barbed Wire
- Special Ability: Magpie Defense System
4) Kapkan
- Role: Trapper
- Difficulty: Medium
- Range: 3
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: 9x19VSN (Primary) / Bailiff 410 (Secondary)
- Gadget: Barbed Wire
- Special Ability: Entry Denial Device
5) Mute
- Role: Anti-Intel
- Difficulty: Low
- Range: 1
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: M590A1 (Primary) / AP30 (Secondary)
- Gadget: C4
- Special Ability: Jammer
6) Rook
- Role: Anchor
- Difficulty: Low
- Range: 3
- Armor: 3
- Speed: 1
- Weapons: MP5 (Primary) / D50 (Secondary)
- Gadget: Deployable Shield
- Special Ability: Armor Pack
7) Smoke
- Role: Entry Denial
- Difficulty: Medium
- Range: 1
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: M500 (Primary) / SMG-11 (Secondary)
- Gadget: Deployable Shield
- Special Ability: Remote Gas Grenade
8) Valkyrie
- Role: Intel
- Difficulty: High
- Range: 3
- Armor: 2
- Speed: 2
- Weapons: MPX (Primary) / Keratos .40 (Secondary)
- Gadget: C4
- Special Ability: Black Eye Camera
This concludes the list of Operators in Rainbow Six Siege. It is important to note that Recruit is a neutral Operator who can be used on either side.