How to earn Operator Tickets in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0

Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0 is going strong, with still a few weeks remaining before it departs from the live servers. During this time, players who received the opportunity to participate in the testing session will be able to enjoy the various Operators present in the game. However, many gamers are still confused about unlocking Operators and the unique ticket system that Ubisoft has created.

This article will dive deep into the Operator Tickets currency concept and explain how one can earn these in Rainbow Six Mobile.

Earning and using Operator Tickets in Rainbow Six Mobile

Operator Tickets are a currency you can use to play certain Operators in Rainbow Six Mobile. Moreover, you can also utilize these tickets to unlock an Operator in the game permanently. Here's how you can earn tickets in R6M:

Operator Tickets can be earned by opening Ticket Packs which are dropped after each match.

Alternatively, you can also spend real-life currency to purchase the Battle pass, which will give you access to a handful of these packs.

Once you have collected a set amount of tickets for a specific Operator, you can use them to permanently unlock the character by playing the required games.

If you run out of tickets before unlocking an Operator, you can no longer play the character before you collect more of this currency through the Battle pass or post-game drops.

To check the progress of the Operator you are trying to unlock, visit their preview screen from the main menu. This will help you track the number of games you played with the Operator as you collect tickets.

The Operator Ticket system is the unique way of unlocking characters in Rainbow Six. In the PC version of the said title, players have to collect a currency called Renown, which can be earned by playing more matches or PvE content. Alternatively, you can buy the Battle pass to directly unlock a new Operator.

The ticket system in Rainbow Six Mobile is relatively simple as it does not include a longer grinding period for beginner Operators. Players can easily unlock Operators who fall under the Common rarity and offer 14 tickets. However, to earn Operator Tickets that are Rare, Epic, or Legendary, you will have to play more multiplayer games in the Closed Beta session.

Rainbow Six Mobile is still in early development as Ubisoft has just announced its second Closed Beta. The second testing session is available till July 18, 2023, for all players who attended the first Beta in October 2022.

A lot of promising content is still yet to come after the full launch, which is set to be this year. With 16 Operators already available in the testing session, fans can expect more from the developers in the coming months

