How to unlock Operators using Tickets in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0

Rainbow Six Mobile has introduced a unique system of unlocking Operators. While the PC version of the popular tactical shooter uses an in-game currency called Renown to unlock characters, R6 Mobile adds a bit more grind to the system by giving players Operator Tickets. Gamers must collect these tickets to have a flawless roster in Rainbow Six Mobile.

This article will dive deeper into unlocking Operators by using tickets and how one can acquire this currency.

How to permanently unlock Rainbow Six Mobile Operators during Beta 2.0?

The game's mobile version introduces a new rarity system where tickets for each Operator are given out based on how rare they are. Both attack and defense Operators share four possible rarities in-game:

Common (14 tickets/matches)

Rare (20 tickets/matches)

Epic (25 tickets/matches)

Legendary (30 tickets/matches)

To unlock the Operator permanently, you can use the following method:

You will have to spend a set amount of tickets required for an Operator that you are trying to unlock.

Each Operator comes with a unique ticket requirement. Once you have fulfilled the criteria, you can unlock the Operator permanently for your roster.

You can observe the Operator's progress once you click on them in the preview screen from the main menu.

How to acquire Operator Tickets in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0?

discord.gg/rainbow6mobile

As the title is still in the Beta stage, one can assume Ubisoft will implement a different system for unlocking Operators. For now, you can use the following methods to acquire Operator Tickets in Rainbow Six Mobile:

Ticket Packs can be earned by playing more matches in R6M, as there will be pack drops after every game.

Alternatively, you can also purchase the Battle pass to earn more Ticket Packs.

Once you have earned a Ticket Pack, you can use them on specific Operators in-game, which will allow you to play the characters during a match.

Unless you have unlocked a certain Operator, you will not be able to play them unless you have their tickets in your inventory.

Tickets are a limited currency and can run out if you have used them on Operators. Unless you unlock an Operator, you must keep spending this currency to try them out every match in Rainbow Six Mobile.

What happens if you run out of tickets in Rainbow Six Mobile?

While tickets are an important currency in-game, you will not have to worry about them while playing a match in R6M. If you run out of tickets, you can simply pick the Recruit Operator, which is absolutely free for attack and defense.

This Operator does not have any unique abilities or gadgetry in their arsenal but can offer you an extra secondary utility, similar to the game's PC version. Moreover, you can play more games with Recruit to earn more Ticket Packs and unlock Operators.

