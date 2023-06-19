How to unlock rewards through the limited Recon Mission event in Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0

Rainbow Six Mobile has made a return to the community with its second Closed Beta. That said, players now have the opportunity to retrieve a few rewards through the limited Recon Mission event hosted by Ubisoft. While the game hasn't disclosed all the prizes yet, gamers can expect a wide variety of cosmetic items for their favorite Operators throughout the Closed Beta 2.0 session.

Rainbow Six Mobile has returned with a lot of content under its belt this time around. As such, fans will still be able to enjoy Operator tickets and other in-game content to enhance their experience before the title's full release.

Easily unlocking the free upcoming Recon Mission event rewards in Rainbow Six Mobile

Be sure to hop online each day during your first week to collect rewards! Did you know: During the #R6M Closed Beta 2.0, you'll be able to unlock rewards for participating in a limited Recon Mission event.Be sure to hop online each day during your first week to collect rewards! Did you know: During the #R6M Closed Beta 2.0, you'll be able to unlock rewards for participating in a limited Recon Mission event. 👀Be sure to hop online each day during your first week to collect rewards! 📅🎁 https://t.co/HGPAaWZepg

According to game developer Ubisoft's official post on Twitter, you can participate in the Recon Mission event by simply playing the game. To unlock the free rewards, you have to log in every day during your first week. Daily Recon Mission event prizes will be added to the in-game Rewards section every day, which can be accessed on the top-right corner of the screen from the main menu.

Once you have navigated your way to the said section, you can easily find the Recon Mission rewards, alongside the other challenge bonuses in Rainbow Six Mobile.

How long will the Recon Mission event last in Rainbow Six Mobile?

Rainbow Six Mobile @Rainbow6Mobile We’ve kicked off our Closed Beta 2.0 with all the players who participated in our Beta last year! If you already played or received an invite, uninstall the previous version and visit the Play store to re-download. We’ve kicked off our Closed Beta 2.0 with all the players who participated in our Beta last year! If you already played or received an invite, uninstall the previous version and visit the Play store to re-download. https://t.co/4fCGm2cwRw

Ubisoft has mentioned that players will only be able to unlock these rewards in the Closed Beta. This means that one can expect the Recon Mission to be over as soon as the Beta leaves the live servers. Moreover, the tweet also mentioned that gamers will only have to log in during their first week.

This means they can retrieve their rewards any time before the Closed Beta concludes. The Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 began on June 6, 2023, and Ubisoft mentioned that it will last for six weeks. This means gamers still have time to collect a total of seven rewards from the Recon Mission event until it concludes on July 18, 2023.

Once the Closed Beta concludes, you will no longer be able to participate in the Recon Mission event and collect the rewards. It event will likely not be continued to the full release of the title. That said, you can still expect Ubisoft to deliver similar events in the future.

These rewards can encompass a wide variety of items - such as Operator tickets, attachments, and other items - which can help you play with more characters during the Closed Beta session. As Operator tickets are a bit rare for specific characters in Rainbow Six Mobile, earning them through rewards can help you learn the agents before you can fully unlock them for your roster.

Moreover, one can also purchase the Premium Battle Pass in-game to enjoy better rewards and items.

