How to collect free rewards in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0

Rainbow Six Mobile's second Closed Beta commenced on June 6, 2023, with 16 Operators for players to try out. While this title is still in early development, Ubisoft has packed the testing session with a wide variety of rewards that include both in-game currency and cosmetic items. These bonuses are absolutely free and can be earned by simply grinding the Closed Beta until it departs from live servers.

This article will go offer the procedure for redeeming those rewards for interested players.

How to redeem free in-game rewards in Rainbow Six Mobile Beta 2.0

Players will not have to wander far from the main menu to get their bonuses, as Ubisoft has made a Rewards section in-game that's easy to access.

Rainbow Six Mobile rewards section (Image via Ubisoft)

Here's how you can obtain the free rewards:

Open Rainbow Six Mobile's main menu and navigate to the Rewards section on the top right.

Subsequently, you will see three separate categories: Featured, Season, and General.

The first section includes rewards related to ongoing events like Operator bonuses. In it, you can collect the rewards you have already earned and find more challenges.

The Season section includes Crash Test Challenges, which are featured season-to-season. For the Closed Beta event, this category has only provided players with a handful of rewards and challenges.

The General section is associated with Operator Training for both attack and defense. In it, you will be able to collect rewards for various entities and also gain XP for leveling up and the Battle pass.

All three sections in the rewards screen (Image via Ubisoft)

The aforementioned categories are fairly easy to navigate and offer a wide variety of challenges for you to complete. Once you have accomplished one, you can simply visit the Rewards section and collect the bonuses.

Number of Operator Challenges in General Rewards section (Image via Ubisoft)

Moreover, certain rewards from the Operator Training section also include valuable attachments for weapons and characters, which can help with loadouts during a PvP match. Players will be able to get these rewards early on, as they do not require a huge amount of XP to obtain. Moreover, most of them can be collected by completing mini-objectives during a match.

The Operator Training challenges in the General section are active for as long as the Beta is, which is until July 18, 2023. However, the Featured and Seasonal tasks are changed depending on event and season-based updates in Rainbow Six Mobile.

Players who have just joined this title's Beta can still enjoy the Limited Recon Mission rewards from the Featured section for free cosmetic items in-game.

