5 best upcoming mobile games for Android in 2024

With the ongoing development of mobile graphic chipsets, mobile games with high-end graphics and gameplay is a sight we are often getting. Given the rapid advancement, 2024 holds massive potential to create a high-end mobile gaming experience for Android users, with developers like Activision, Riot Games, Ubisoft, and others lining up to release new games.

The list of such titles is quite exhaustive, and it might overwhelm the players to determine the best of the lot. Therefore, this article will list the best upcoming games for Android devices in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer’s opinions.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and four other upcoming mobile games to look out for Android in 2024

1) Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone is a well-known battle royale and first-person shooter game in PC and console. The developer, Activision, is globally releasing this fan-favorite title on Android devices in the summer of 2024, offering fast-paced gameplay, massive maps, and iconic weapons and vehicles.

Additionally, the developer announced that the battle royale matches in the mobile game can hold up to 120 players with cross-platform compatibility. It means that mobile players can team up and compete against PC and console players.

2) Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile is an upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter mobile game developed by Ubisoft. After gaining success on various platforms, the title will now come to mobile platforms. It will offer intense tactical gameplay, characters with unique abilities, and visually appealing locations.

Additionally, it will feature various game modes, including the classic Secure Area and Bomb Diffuse, and a new PvP mode called Attack vs Defend. Early access to the beta version began in September 2022 for Android users in selected regions like Canada, India, the US, and Mexico. This game will be released globally in March 2024.

3) Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence is an upcoming multiplayer third-person shooter mobile game developed by Ubisoft. Set to release in early 2024, this game will bring the popular PC mechanics of The Division to mobile devices. It will feature classic PvP battles in the Dark Zone, story campaigns, upgradable gear, and modded weapons.

Characters will have specialized skill trees that can be upgraded by playing side and story campaign missions. Moreover, the developers have significantly tailored the controls and user interface to ensure a smooth user experience resembling the PC and console versions.

4) One Punch Man: World

One Punch Man: World is based on the world of the popular anime series - One Punch Man. This role-playing game, developed by Perfect World, features fan-favorite characters like Saitama, Genos, Speed-O-Sound Sonic, and Mumen Rider. All characters will have unique abilities and skills that you can strategically combine to fight the enemies.

Additionally, the game allows players to join trio squads to control one of the heroes to fight against hordes of villains in circular arenas. The visually appealing locations and skill moves have the potential to make the title successful after its launch in March 2024.

5) Project: Ragnarok

Project Ragnarok is an upcoming open-world role-playing game (RPG) developed by NetEase. The game is based on Norse mythology and includes robust characters with unique abilities. Players can utilize these characters in single-player dungeons that are randomly generated. Additionally, Random Incidents present players with different situations to navigate.

The MMORPG title features Nordic gods and creatures, with collectible artifacts to enhance skill power. Social media communities are highly anticipating its visually stunning locations and characters. While no specific or nearby dates have been revealed, it is expected to debut in 2024.

2024 will have a line-up of mobile games that will provide an enhanced gaming experience. Therefore, check out these games to stay updated about their release.