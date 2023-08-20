3-finger claw vs 4-finger claw: Which BGMI control layout is better?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the highest-grossing games on mobile and tablets. With the competition being stiff in this multiplayer title, many players are curious about the best control layouts, techniques, and strategies that will help them improve their gameplay and win matches. A question that crops up often is whether one should use the 3-finger claw or 4-finger claw for best results.

Differentiating between the two styles can be difficult if you are a beginner. That said, this article details what you need to know about 3-finger and 4-finger claw techniques.

3-finger claw BGMI control layout

The 3-finger claw is probably the most used control technique used by players in this battle royale. It is great for beginners slowly grasping the game at their own pace. This setting requires the use of three fingers for the three most important actions – movement, aim, and shooting. The left thumb is used for movement, the left index finger is used for shooting, and the right thumb is used for aiming.

This layout is preferred by most smartphone gamers as it enhances the quickness of shooting while moving effectively. It greatly elevates long-range team fights, one-on-ones, and rotation around the edges while being alert about the surroundings. This BGMI control layout can be further enhanced with gyro adjustments.

4-finger claw BGMI control layout

The 4-finger claw in BGMI is mostly used by professionals or veterans. Quick movement and aiming abilities are crucial in higher ranks; thus, this technique helps to enhance it greatly. Close combat in 1-on-3 or 1-on-2 match-ups can be easily tackled with this setting once you master it.

Movement over the edges where snipers can spot you is also improved. It gets tougher for snipers to shoot you in a delicate spot due to your constant unpredictable movement with the 4-finger claw. Slick movement is one of the key features of this layout. Responsiveness to complicated situations can also be tackled efficiently.

Verdict: Which control layout is better?

It all boils down to what you're comfortable with. There are numerous players who use both these BGMI control layouts. If you are new to the game and want to first grasp the mechanics, it is recommended you practice the 3-finger claw technique efficiently before trying out the 4-finger claw.

Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay (Image via Loco)

As mentioned, the 4-finger claw technique enhances your gameplay and movement, making it difficult for opponents to land shots. It also improves movement and agility. However, mastering it can be tough. At the end of the day, choose the setting that you feel best suits your playstyle in BGMI.

