Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best three-finger claw codes in BGMI, control layout, and sensitivity settings (July 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been India’s favorite battle royale title, with a huge playerbase. Because of the ever-increasing competition in the game, players keep looking for new and effective changes they can implement to become better than the rest. Having the right sensitivity settings for their playstyle is one of the most crucial aspects of improving gameplay.

If you are comfortable with taking a three-finger claw in BGMI, you should set the sensitivity properly to get the most out of each game. This article brings you the best codes you can copy to improve your gameplay. It also provides the best sensitivity settings to help you customize it yourself.

The best three-finger claw codes in BGMI

There are numerous interesting three-finger claw codes in BGMI. Players can also copy the codes of their favorite professionals to get the same settings without much hassle. However, since these codes are saved in cloud storage, they keep changing whenever the creator modifies their in-game setting.

Here are some of the best three-finger claw codes in BGMI you can try:

7120-0657-6534-5090-236

7120-0859-4341-6018-681

7120-0646-5733-1606-712

7120-0801-6667-8713-877

Best control layouts for three-finger claw in Battlegrounds Mobile India

example of a suitable control layout in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The customization of the control layout depends on your comfort. While using three-finger claw in BGMI, most players put the fire button in the top left corner, the aim, reload, crouch, jump, and prone buttons in the bottom right corner close to their right thumb, the guns close to their left thumb, and so on.

This will completely depend on your flexibility and the reach of your fingers. Change the layouts in the settings accordingly to get your best version.

Best three-finger claw control sensitivity settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India

example of sensitivity settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

However, some players may like to customize their sensitivity settings instead of copying the control codes in BGMI. Here are the best possible sensitivity settings for three-finger claw control.

Camera sensitivity settings

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 90-120%.

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 90-120%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 40-70%.

2x Scope: 33-45%.

3x Scope: 25-35%.

4x Scope: 15-25%.

6x Scope: 15-20%.

8x Scope: 8-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

TPP No scope: 90-120%.

FPP No scope: 100-110%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-70%.

2x Scope: 30-40%.

3x Scope: 25-30%.

4x Scope: 15-20%.

6x Scope: 8-15%.

8x Scope: 8-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 300-350%.

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 300-350%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 350-400%.

2x Scope: 300-350%.

3x Scope: 300-350%.

4x Scope: 250-300%.

6x Scope: 90-100%.

8x Scope: 55-80%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 300-350%.

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 300-350%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 350-400%.

2x Scope: 300-350%.

3x Scope: 300-350%.

4x Scope: 250-300%.

6x Scope: 90-100%.

8x Scope: 55-80%

This article sums up almost everything a three-finger claw control player needs to become a pro in the BR title.