How to copy the BGMI sensitivity code? Best way to use sensitivity settings in-game

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is returning to the Indian gaming scene after a 10-month-long ban, and fans want to learn everything they can about this title to be prepared for its comeback. This regional version of PUBG Mobile offers immersive graphics and will come with a new feature that allows players to copy the in-game settings of other players.

There are different gameplay elements in BGMI that fans can customize to enhance or personalize their gaming experience. For instance, you can change your sensitivity and camera settings, among other options. Changing these options through sensitivity settings can help players improve their gameplay, reflexes, and overall gaming experience.

A step-by-step guide to copying BGMI sensitivity code

Setting the right control layout and sensitivity settings can help players get accustomed to the game in the initial days of BGMI unban. Setting up your camera for a better view of your surroundings or making specific changes to eliminate gun recoil will greatly help gamers.

Most gamers who follow esports athletes or famous YouTubers often try to copy their sensitivity settings. However, doing that manually can be a daunting task. This is where the new feature comes into play. Follow the steps below to copy these codes:

Best sensitivity setting example (Image via Krafton)

Step 1: Launch the BGMI app and head to the Settings option from the Main Menu.

Launch the BGMI app and head to the Settings option from the Main Menu. Step 2: Tap on the Sensitivity Settings.

Tap on the Sensitivity Settings. Step 3: Tap on Layout Management.

Tap on Layout Management. Step 4: Look for the Search Method option and enter the sensitivity code you are looking for.

Look for the Search Method option and enter the sensitivity code you are looking for. Step 5: Once you have entered the desired 19-digit code properly, you can get a preview of the new settings.

Once you have entered the desired 19-digit code properly, you can get a preview of the new settings. Step 6: Click Upload to Cloud to copy and save the new settings.

However, you should know a few more things before copying these codes to update your sensitivity setting. The process of copying the BGMI sensitivity code has to be completed before the expiration of the code.

You should also remember that the code you are copying is uploaded to the cloud. So any changes the players make to their settings will automatically change your settings.

The gaming community, especially battle royale fanatics, is excited to welcome the game back in India after its three-month ban. However, the authorities will closely monitor the game for three months before making a final decision.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on the existing game. Any changes to this process of copying sensitivity settings will be duly updated.

