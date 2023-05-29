Finding the right Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 3-finger claw control can be a daunting task. It requires constant practice, experimentation, and a perfect understanding of the individual styles of gameplay. Besides, it also depends on certain individuals' layout preferences. Thus, coming up with the perfect standard 3-finger claw control setting is challenging.

With BGMI returning to India after a ten-month ban, players will be looking to regain their rhythm and seek the settings they are most comfortable with, especially in the initial days of BGMI unban. This article attempts to create the best 3-finger claw control settings for players in 2023.

The best 3-finger claw control layout for BGMI

3-finger claw control layout (Image via Krafton)

Krafton allows BGMI players to customize their control layout manually. This helps players improve their accuracy, gameplay, reflexes, and reaction times. The 3-finger claw layout enables players to incorporate actions like jump + shoot and prone + shoot, among other important combos.

However, beginners are advised to spend some more time practicing 3-finger claw controls for greater effect during gameplay. Players can read more about the BGMI unban news here.

A guide to the best sensitivity settings for 3-finger claw control

Camera sensitivity settings:

Set your camera up properly. With the right camera settings, you get a clearer view, helping you be aware of your surroundings. This is a major advantage in most battle royale titles. The camera settings are listed below:

Third-person TPP no scope: 90-120%

First-person FPP no scope: 90-120%

Red Dot, Holographic: 40-70%

2X Scope: 33-45%

3X Scope: 25-35%

4X Scope: 15-25%

6X Scope: 15-20%

8X Scope: 8-15%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

The right ADS sensitivity setting is crucial for 3-finger claw players, especially when using a scope to attack enemies. Here is a list of the best 3-finger sensitivity settings:

TPP No Scope: 90-120%

FPP No scope: 100-110%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50-70%

2X Scope: 30-40%

3X Scope: 25-30%

4X Scope: 15-20%

6X Scope: 8-15%

8X Scope: 8-15%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

This setting is useful for players who have enabled the gyroscope sensor in the game. It will also help them control their weapons' recoil. Below are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings:

TPP No Scope: 300-350%

FPP No Scope: 300-350%

Red Dot, Holographic: 350-400%

2X Scope: 300-350%

3X Scope: 300-350%

4X Scope: 250-300%

6X Scope: 90-100%

8X Scope: 55-80%

Players should note that while these settings play an important role during gameplay, they do not guarantee you victory.

