Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tips to master quick reflexes in 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, is back in India after an absence of almost a year due to the government's ban on the game. Players must sharpen up their skills to stay ahead of their competitors. Maintaining a quick reflex while shooting accurately remains one of the critical aspects most gamers will look forward to improving to enhance their chances of winning more in Krafton's famous battle royale title.

Mastering quick reflexes does not depend entirely on the players. Different factors, like layout customization and sensitivity settings, also impact their in-game reflexes. This article consists of the best BGMI tips to help readers improve their reflexes to help them win more in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Follow these tips to improve your reflexes in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Always plan your next move

Fast movement after a kill (Image via Krafton)

Always plan your next move before executing it to master fast reflexes in the game. If you have seen the gameplay of pro gamers, you will see how they have mastered their reaction skills while running in the open, fighting from apartments, jumping in and out of vehicles, and quickly getting ready with their crosshair fixed on the enemies. This is one of the best ways to move faster and confuse enemies, especially in close-range fights.

To master this, you must get used to the layout and sensitivity settings. It will not come from day one, but with enough practice, it will be incorporated into your gameplay soon enough.

Customize your layout, and find your sensitivity settings

BGMI layout settings (Image via Krafton)

Layout customization is another crucial tip for mastering quick reflexes in BGMI. Battleground Mobile India players often use different layout settings that range from two-finger to four-finger claw layouts. Choosing the layout customization according to your comfort will help you dodge enemy bullets faster. It allows you to go from one location to another unharmed (if you know the Jiggle concept) while enhancing your aim and shooting.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also provides a range of sensitivity settings to help you get the best gaming experience. However, as different layouts provide different performances under different sensitivity settings, you must also find the proper settings that suit your style of play.

Jiggle while shooting

Fast crouch and Jiggle while shooting (Image via Krafton)

In a solo vs. squad match, every pro player tries to kill the opponent squad one by one by moving quickly, while noobs stand still while aiming to kill an enemy. Thus, as they stand still while shooting, they get killed by the other enemy team members while trying to knock out an enemy.

Therefore, practice jiggling while shooting in the training arena to master quick reflexes in the ranked matches of the battle royale title. Jiggling is a movement in BR games where players move left and right rapidly to avoid being hit by their opponents. In some cases, masters of jiggling may also fire back while continuing the movement to confuse and kill the enemy.

Follow these tips to become a pro player in Battlegrounds Mobile India, and you can even get more kills and survive longer in the game.