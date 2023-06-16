The K/D ratio in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is among the most crucial stats in Krafton’s battle royale title. The kills-per-death ratio is the number of eliminations registered by a player before getting eliminated. It increases as one’s kill count increases and is only computed for the classic matchups. You can understand the calculation of the K/D ratio better while playing in Team DeathMatch (TDM) in Unranked Arena mode.

Most players have a K/D ratio of one. If the ratio is less than one, that means they have lost more gunfights than they won. Similarly, if the ratio is higher than one, that means they have eliminated more foes in their matches than they got eliminated. This article describes the best tips to increase the K/D ratio in BGMI.

Want to increase the K/D ratio in BGMI? Here are the best tips to do so

1) Always opt for the best weapons

Always opting for the best weapons in the game is crucial while increasing the K/D ratio in BGMI. You are advised to get used to the Assault Rifles. They are ideal because of their high damage output. Weapons like the M416 or AKM can get you a kill with fewer bullets. However, other weapons like Groza, M762, M249, and MK14 can also be effective depending on the situation or play style.

On a side note, always use a compensator instead of a suppressor, as they can reduce the recoil and increase stability. This will increase your accuracy and get you more kills. Check out how to get more kills with M416 for more.

2) Work on your aim

You must focus on improving your aim to increase the K/D ratio in BGMI. It doesn't matter if you are a gyro user or not; you need to practice opening the ADS quickly. Non-gyro users should work on the movement of their thumbs while spraying bullets in close-range combat. Gyro users should also practice aiming and hip fire with their preferred gyro settings. This will help you prepare for the foes in every match. Here is how to copy the sensitivity settings you are comfortable with.

3) Face your opponents in Solo Vs. Squad

This is an amazing choice for players trying to increase the K/D ratio in BGMI. Players who enter matches with random teammates often lose their kills to their teammates. Even though Solo vs. Squad is one of the toughest games to master, if you can master it properly, it can help increase the K/D ratio.

You will receive more kills in Solo vs. Squad matchups, as no one can steal them. However, you must keep calm while facing squads and finish your knocks instantly to get more kills in such games.

4) Having a good device and a proper internet connection is crucial

Ensure you have a stable internet connection and a capable device when entering a match. A solid internet connection with a decent device will enhance your gameplay experience. With the right setting and the correct Frame-Per-Second (FPS) rate, gameplay becomes smooth and reduces latency in close-range firefights. This will be crucial to increase the K/D ratio in BGMI.

5) Avoid hotspots, drop at popular minor spots instead

Average hot drop zones in BGMI require skilled players only. With so many players landing in such hot drop zones, intense close-range gunfights are inevitable. Therefore, if you land in such places without a strong squad and get killed early, your K/D ratio will also fall.

However, when you drop at a lesser-known yet popular location, like Rozok, Primsork, School, or Mylta City, you will get enough kills in every match. Besides, chances are you will get a few bots in such areas; killing them will also help you increase the K/D ratio in BGMI.

