5 reasons to choose BGMI over Free Fire Max in 2023

Battleground Mobile India, aka BGMI, is PUBG Mobile’s Indian version developed by Krafton. Since its first release, it has been the favorite Battle Royale title of Indian gamers. Therefore, esports enthusiasts from around the country rejoiced when Krafton announced the game's return ten months after the MEITY imposed a ban on the title in July 2022.

BGMI dominated the Indian gaming and esports market before the ban. However, since it had been a long time, games like Free Fire Max, Call of Duty Mobile, and made-in-India games like FAU-G tried to utilize their chances to prove themselves to be the best games in the market. Thus, with the recent return of the game in India, the question arises: is the game still worth the hype? Here are five reasons to choose BGMI over Free Fire Max in 2023.

Reasons why you should opt for BGMI over Free Fire Max or other similar action RPG titles in 2023

1) Faster Matchmaking

Despite Free Fire Max being one of the best action RPG titles on the market with a vast player base, BGMI has faster matchmaking. With the new 2.6 update, the procedure has become much smoother. In comparison to other battle royale (BR) titles, players can enter a lobby and a game faster.

2) Victory depends on your skills

This is one of the best aspects of Krafton’s BR title. Games like Free Fire Max frustrate normal shooter players with their rare weapon skins, pets, and character systems. People who buy rare skins, high-level characters, and pets in the game get certain advantages over others.

However, BGMI is a completely skill-based shooter title. There is no advantage for players owning certain characters and gun skins. The weapons with rare skins deal the same amount of damage as compared to those without them.

3) Better maps

While there are only a couple of maps available in Free Fire Max that are not very different from each other, BGMI has seven unique maps in the game. They come in different shapes and sizes.

Players can choose from different maps like Erangle, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik, Vikendi, Karakin, and Nusa. Due to the availability of unique maps in different sizes and themes, the gameplay and strategy also vary a lot. With smaller maps forcing players to engage in more intense gunfights than the bigger ones, it keeps the players on their toes.

4) Graphics

Krafton's localized version of PUBG Mobile might not be accessible on low-end devices, but there is a reason for that. Unreal Engine, one of the most popular and reliable PC engines due to its realistic graphics and details, is used in Krafton's BR title, and thus, the standout graphics attract more players to this game.

There are different setting options in the game when it comes to graphics. There are also different FPS options ranging from Low to 90 FPS to meet the needs of different devices. Therefore, despite being unable to run as smoothly on lower-end devices as Free Fire Max, BGMI makes your gameplay experience worth it.

5) Engaging Gunplay

This is a crucial reason why most gamers always rate Krafton's action RPG higher than Free Fire Max. The gunplay in the Garena title is relatively simpler compared to BGMI. With the aim assist, spotting and shooting enemies becomes easier. However, the BR title does not offer any aim assist, and the gunplay can be difficult to master for the players.

Despite being beginner-friendly, the gunplay of Free Fire Max instantly becomes unappealing to most gamers because of the default aim system. This might make the stats look marvelous in the game, but there is more fun in the BGMI gunplay without the default aim system.

