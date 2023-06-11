5 best BGMI tips to avoid dying early in a match

BGMI is one of Krafton's flagship games released exclusively in India as an alternative to PUBG Mobile. Amid a successful run in the mobile games market, the game was banned by the Indian Government in 2022, only for the ban to be recently lifted for a three-month trial period almost a year later. Since then, fans have celebrated the return of Krafton's renowned battle royale title, and new players have jumped into BGMI's competitive environment.

Besides being just an online multiplayer shooting game, BGMI requires tremendous training, patience, and strategy. Dying within the first few minutes or seconds of the game can be one of the worst experiences players face; hence, it is essential to prevent early elimination.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Avoiding hot drops and 4 other strategies can be followed in BGMI to avoid dying early

Here are a few simple strategies you can follow to avoid dying early in battle royale matches. Whether you play classic battle royale matches or ranked modes, these pointers will keep you from getting eliminated early and improve your chances of winning and leveling up quickly.

1) Avoid hot drops

Hot drops are specific locations within a map with plenty of loot scattered around, attracting an overwhelming number of players to land in those spots. Avoiding those areas will guarantee your survival early on, although at the cost of losing a good opportunity to gather enough supplies. This is the safest option if you wish to rank up quickly without risking early elimination.

2) Use vehicles more

Vehicles can be used in BGMI to traverse quickly (Image via Krafton)

BGMI offers many vehicles to choose from, and one of the best strategies you can implement after landing is looking for one, hopping in, and riding off to a safer location. You will be able to move quicker, avoid taking bullets, and can also use them to run over enemies who are on foot. You'll need vehicles to escape from shrinking safe zones as well.

3) Always stick to your squad

While this is fairly subjective, it is relatively safer to play with a good squad rather than playing by yourself or with a randomly-generated team. Forming a squad with your friends and playing together builds team synergy through proper communication and coordination.

Your squad members will always be there to assist you in combat, share weapons and supplies mid-battle, and revive you when required. This will immensely contribute towards rank push and keep you away from early elimination.

4) Landing on building rooftops

While parachuting to the battlefield, try to land on building rooftops instead of the ground. Higher vantage points give you a significant edge over others in a battle royale match, as you can acquire a few weapons and supplies on rooftops. The high vantage point will also allow you to eliminate multiple opponents, especially if you have already equipped a Sniper Rifle.

This is a good strategy that can be implemented in BGMI as it not only gets you a good head start in eliminating opponents early on, but also makes it difficult for them to attack when you're on higher ground.

5) Avoid playing with random squads

As mentioned earlier, it is advised not to play with random squads as, in most cases, there won't be any team coordination or communication. Not all of them will be around to help you in need, and you might also end up with many toxic players, making your team susceptible to internal quarreling.

Situations like these will lead to the downfall of your team and won't help at all, especially if you're attempting to push your rank in BGMI. Hence, the best solution would be to make friends and form your own definitive team to make your gaming experience fun and fruitful.

