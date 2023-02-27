Best BGMI drop strategies to win more matches easily (February 2023)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), battle royale contests are fiercely competitive, particularly for those who find themselves ranked among the upper echelons. Achieving success in matches necessitates a precise approach and a faultless strategy.

To emerge victorious in BGMI's Battle Royale mode, gamers must display adeptness in both survival and elimination. It is those individuals who master these two vital elements who will ultimately triumph.

Top 5 most effective drop strategies in BGMI to secure victory with greater ease

Descending upon a suitable urban center or fortified location proves to be a lucrative endeavor for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) enthusiasts. It allows for the accumulation of initial resources, which can be deployed in subsequent encounters en route to achieving a coveted victory.

Given the continuous expansion of the playerbase with an influx of fresh participants on a daily basis, acquiring guidance to endure these early skirmishes and advance to further stages becomes a paramount task.

1) Don't land in hot-drops

One of the fundamental errors frequently made by gamers in BGMI is selecting points of interest (POIs) that are notorious for hosting intense skirmishes. Due to the abundance of loot available in such areas, gamers are often lured like moths to a flame, and subsequently engaged in immediate combat.

This can make survival challenging, with players potentially facing elimination within mere minutes of the game's start. Thus, it is prudent that they avoid such locations and instead opt for POIs located far from the flight's path. Prolonged survival in BGMI can greatly enhance one's prospects of achieving a victory.

2) Land as fast as you can

Mastery of the technique of parachuting is crucial in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as it enables users to achieve the fastest possible landing at any given location. This proficiency affords them a crucial edge over their adversaries, as it facilitates faster weapon acquisition and increased potential to neutralize aerial foes.

To achieve the fastest landing, gamers must drop at specific altitudes, depending on the map they are playing on. In Erangel and Miramar, they should drop at the 750-meter mark, while in Vikendi and Sanhok, the optimal altitude is 680 meters. For Livik and Karakin, players should aim for the 350-meter mark to expedite their descent and land quickly at their intended destination.

3) Don't jump into unnecessary combat

It is prudent for gamers to avoid engaging in avoidable combat, particularly during the latter stages of a BGMI match. Doing so needlessly exposes their location, making them susceptible to enemy attacks.

Furthermore, repeated involvement in combat inevitably leads to a substantial loss in health, ultimately depleting valuable health supplies that are essential for the final zones. Thus, it is advisable for gamers to exercise caution and refrain from unnecessary fights in order to enhance their chances of survival and ultimate victory.

4) Use the 2 & 2 split common technique

The technique of implementing a 2 & 2 split has gained widespread popularity among in BGMI's esports teams, to the point that it has become a common strategy even in classic mode matches.

The primary advantage of this tactic is that it allows a squad to maintain two distinct lines of sight, effectively countering any hidden foes. This approach enables team members to inflict damage on opponents from two directions and also provides covert fire to their comrades, thereby significantly increasing their chances of success in combat.

5) Avoid frequently changing squad members

Frequently playing classic matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India with a randomly assembled squad can significantly hinder one's chances of success. Poor communication and disregard for each other's calls during the match are common culprits for this outcome.

To optimize the chances of victory, gamers are advised to play ranked matches with a squad composed of familiar members. This approach ensures that the teammates are aware of each other's gameplay style, fostering an environment of cooperation and mutual understanding.

This familiarity enables the squad to operate with greater coordination during gunfights, effectively neutralizing opponents and ultimately emerging victorious.

