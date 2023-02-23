BGMI streamer Hrishav reveals Hydra's future plans and reasons behind Dynamo's inactivity

The past few days have been pretty difficult for the fans of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) streamer and Hydra leader Aaditya "Dynamo" and his clan. The athlete, who has not streamed in the past few days, is busy with filming schedules, as per Hydra content creator Hrishav.

BGMI streamer Hydra Hrishav, while interacting with his followers during a live stream on his YouTube channel, revealed their clan's future plans. Hrishav also disclosed why Dynamo has not streamed for a couple of days. Here's what he said:

"Currently, Dynamo is busy with some shoots. As soon as he is finished with them, you will see him being more consistent and trying different content (on his YouTube channel). He has considered many things regarding his content and is still giving it thought."

He continued:

"Soon we will make a lot of different content together almost every day. We will play every day, try to play new games, and provide you guys with plenty of entertainment."

Hrishav further added:

"Previously, Dynamo was not involved in the group games with all of us (Hydra's content creators) since he had plenty of other things to look out for, but now we will play together."

While being live on stream, the Battlegrounds Mobile India content creator called Dynamo to ask whether he would be streaming. The Hydra leader and BGMI star said that he was busy with shooting of some projects.

Hrishav is hoping for BGMI's unbanning and setup of Hydra's new bootcamp

In a separate live stream, Hrishav spoke about Hydra's bootcamp as he hoped for Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban reversal.

Hydra Esports does not have a bootcamp since it was shut down last year, as revealed by Alpha Clasher recently. Hrishav, while talking about the bootcamp, said:

"BGMI comes back as soon as possible, and our new bootcamp gets set up; that is what I want. If everything goes well, whatever Dynamo is thinking about, if something good happens again, fingers crossed, we will kill it."

Hydra Hrishav also said during one of his recent streams:

"Bootcamp's scene will get sorted, guys. Hopefully, everything will get sorted out until BGMI returns. Dynamo will address everything, as I cannot talk about every detail. Are you getting my point, guys? I have limitations, right?"

For the unversed, throughout last week, multiple content creators, including Alpha Clasher, Ayush is Live, Emporer, and more have bid goodbye to Hydra for various reasons.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

