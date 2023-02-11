"Wanted to do something in gaming" - BGMI streamer Hydra Hrishav shares his esports journey on Dynamo's podcast

Hydra Hrishav, known for streaming BGMI, was once a professional PUBG Mobile player and represented multiple squads, including Team Hydra. Appearing on Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant's Spotify original podcast, Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming, Hrishav revealed his journey in esports, and said:

"One of my friends forced me to download this game (PUBG Mobile). At that time, I had iPhone 6s Plus. So, I played and found it really fun, but I deleted it. I was preparing for SSC (a government exam in India). However, I was not enjoying the preparation, although I was good at my studies. I always wanted to do something in gaming but was unaware of any potential future in the field."

Hrishav further revealed how one of his friends told him about Dynamo's streams and gameplay, while also making him watch the latter's PUBG Mobile content. The streamer also stated that he started playing PUBG Mobile around the same time, and after persisting with the game, he turned to tournaments with a squad he built through an in-game clan.

Alpha Clasher approached BGMI streamer Hrishav to join the Hydra clan

Hrishav also revealed that his squad participated in a tournament called PMIT. He also talked about how he succeeded in competitive gaming amidst struggles of not having a decent smartphone and the pressure of belonging to a small city. Ultimately, after finishing at the 9th rank at PMIT Kolkata, Hrishav was contacted by another BGMI star, Hydra clan member Alpha Clasher.

After getting offers from multiple organizations, BGMI star Hrishav went to Hydra, which had multiple rosters. However, he soon became one of the members of Hydra's only lineup for PUBG Mobile, which performed well at subsequent events, including the one organized by India Today Gaming. Unfortunately, the game got banned in September 2020, and the lineup was disbanded.

Hrishav on how he became a streamer and content creator

During the podcast, Dynamo also asked Hrishav how he turned to content creation and streaming. Here's how Hydra Hrishav replied:

"I didn't use to stream initially. When I became a part of Hydra, I didn't start streaming for almost six to seven months and was busy playing the game. After others suggested that I start streaming and interacting (with followers), I began and found it enjoyable."

Hrishav mentioned that although he was more focused on esports and playing PUBG Mobile (later BGMI), he started receiving love from his fans. However, soon, he had to fully focus on content creation and streaming, as handling esports became hectic due to frequent changes in the roster. Ultimately, he became a streamer and brought variety to his content by playing other games.

Readers can find the complete episode of Hrishav's podcast appearance on Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming on Spotify.

