BGMI streamer Dynamo meets 8Bit Goldy for his podcast and hints at exciting news

Veteran PUBG Mobile and BGMI streamer Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant has a Spotify Original podcast called Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming. On his podcast, the fan-favorite streamer invites well-known personalities from the Indian gaming community to chat on various topics.

The BGMI star recently tweeted about having Lokesh "Goldy" Jain, the co-founder of 8Bit Creatives and S8UL Esports, as a guest on Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming. Showcasing his pleasure on Twitter, the Hydra clan leader also hinted at a piece of big news coming for the S8UL fans courtesy of 8Bit Goldy, as he tweeted:

"Just had a Podcast session with @8bit__goldy bhai. Maza hi aa Gaya ❤️‍🔥 Aur jo news mili hain, Bohot hi zabardast chiz aari hain ♥️👍🏻 Wish you guys all the luck 🧿"

The S8UL co-founder enthusiastically replied as he expressed his delight after meeting the BGMI star for a podcast session. 8Bit Goldy wrote:

"Did not feel like we talked after a long time ♥️ Mazedaar session. Thanks for having me 🫰"

It has now been confirmed that Lokesh "Goldy" will be an upcoming guest on Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming, but many were left speculating about the big news that Aaditya "Dynamo" hinted at in his tweet.

"BGMI is coming" - Fans left speculating after Dynamo's tweet about the news he got from 8Bit Goldy

After Dynamo tweeted about his podcast session while hinting at some exciting news from 8Bit Goldy's side, his followers quickly made speculations and assumptions. Some even connected the dots to the ban reversal of Battlegrounds Mobile India, as they tweeted:

However, any update or announcement on Battlegrounds Mobile India seems highly unlikely at this point, that too from 8Bit Goldy instead of Krafton. It is pretty clear from Dynamo's tweet that the upcoming "exciting news" will be related to S8UL Esports and not to PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Thus, a few fans even assumed the announcement to be related to S8UL's Valorant lineup.

SouLHáTwRèÇKØP @HatwreckOP @Aadii_Sawant @8bit__goldy Bhai wi Valorant lineup ki baat kr rha he @Aadii_Sawant @8bit__goldy Bhai wi Valorant lineup ki baat kr rha he

Shrikant Atkar @itsNami4xh @8bit__goldy Goldy bhai valo leak jaldhi dedo !!! Wait nahi ho raha 🙃 @8bit__goldy Goldy bhai valo leak jaldhi dedo !!! Wait nahi ho raha 🙃

As of this writing, nothing has been confirmed from 8Bit Goldy's side, and fans might get more details on the same in the next few days. The release date is unclear regarding the Lokesh "Goldy" episode of Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming. Still, there is a good chance it may arrive next Monday, i.e., on February 13.

Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming is exclusively available on Spotify, and fans can check out its latest episode, which features Hydra Hrishav as the guest.

