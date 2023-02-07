"They will have to practice a lot" - BGMI streamer Dynamo on New State Mobile and Hydra's line-up

Months after the BGMI ban, New State is slowly becoming the frontrunner in the Indian gaming community. The recently-concluded ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State was a success, where Team XO, comprising BGMI pros, were crowned winners. This has led to many organizations focusing on New State Mobile.

BGMI streamer Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant, Team Hydra's owner, was asked about his organization, which recently switched to New State Mobile. A fan remarked that Hydra is performing well, to which Dynamo replied:

"They started playing quite recently. It has been less than a month. Even saying "a month" will be an exaggeration. They haven't played for a week (barely two or three days). It will take them some time to master the game. They won't learn everything in a span of one or two days."

Dynamo further added:

"They will have to practice a lot because New State's mechanism is different (than BGMI). It won't be as easy as it seems. The game is a little slow-paced. I played it (New State Mobile) a lot and even tried to push the ranks."

During his recent stream, the famous streamer said that Hydra's New State Mobile squad's landing spot is Severny in Erangel 2051.

For those unaware, Team Hydra didn't participate in the recent ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State. Hydra's streamer Ronny "Danger" revealed the real reason behind the absence of the organization's roster at the New State Mobile LAN event.

BGMI streamer Danger reveals reason behind Team Hydra's absence at recent New State Mobile LAN

Team Hydra's absence from the much-publicized LAN event left many fans curious, especially after Dynamo spoke about the organization's increased focus on esports in January. The streamer, who is associated with Hydra, revealed why the organization's roster was absent from the recently-held LAN event.

Danger said:

"Hydra was allotted a slot in the event prior to the recent LAN tournament. Since the former was not a LAN event, Jaxon (Hydra's Battlegrounds Mobile India pro) and others refused to play New State. That's why we gave up the already-allocated slot for the previous event."

He further revealed how the teams that participated in the previous event were the ones who qualified or were invited to ESL India and Nodwin Gaming's LAN. Hence, Hydra, who didn't participate in the previous event, could not participate in the LAN event.

Note: The writer has translated the quotes in this article.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes