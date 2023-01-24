"I am just waiting for the game to come back": Dynamo on Hydra's BGMI lineup and esports prospects

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) got banned in July 2022, and with it, the Indian gaming community faced a significant setback. The esports ecosystem around the game is at an indefinite halt, and many organizations have now started focusing on New State Mobile as a potential substitute.

Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant's Hydra is among the most popular organizations in India, but in recent times, fans have not seen much action from it. Discussing the organization's plans around esports and the BGMI lineup, here's what the popular streamer said during his recent livestream:

"Talking about the esports, we will focus on it as our lineup is performing well. I am just hoping, and I am just waiting for the game (BGMI) to come back so that we can focus more on esports and get the players back as everybody is in their homes and playing."

Dynamo further added how many gamers are facing issues at home, which they might not face at Hydra's boot camp:

"Someone doesn't have good internet (at home) while facing electricity issues or problems with their PCs/laptops. You know it will be fun to create a setup while keeping everyone together."

However, despite the plans around BGMI's return, fans must note that there hasn't been any official release date for the Krafton-backed BR shooter. Fans might have to wait until Krafton makes any confirmation about Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban.

"We will be adding BGMI players": Dynamo on new recruitments for Hydra clan

During a different stream, the fan-favorite Indian creator Dynamo spilled beans about the Hydra clan's plans to recruit new individuals. Speaking to his fans, Aaditya "Dynamo" said:

"We have started with the recruitment in our clan, and we are looking for creators. I don't know about Battlegrounds Mobile India (scene) right now, but soon we will be adding BGMI players, as well. It will be fun playing together."

Dynamo continues to see how the esports lineup is doing fine and will probably remain unchanged. However, the Hydra clan's co-leader also suggested that fans might be able to witness the removal of some creators aside from the new recruitments.

The popular streamer had previously named Hydra Wrath as the first content creator, who will be expelled from the organization. Elaborating on the reasons behind the ouster, Dynamo explained how Yashwant "Wrath" has been "totally absent" and is "not picking up anyone's phone or replying to anyone."

For those unaware, Hydra Wrath has been inactive since mid-October on YouTube and social media.

