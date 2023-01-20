BGMI star Alpha Clasher explains why Hydra Manager quit recently

Renowned BGMI/PUBG Mobile creator Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya, also associated with Hydra, was streaming on his channel when a fan mentioned a recent development related to the esports organization.

Alpha Clasher was asked about the former Hydra manager, Yash Raj, who recently quit the organization.

The HydraOfficial (BGMI) clan co-leader, Pratik "Alpha Clasher," then took his time to explain why the ex-manager quit all of a sudden:

"Yash Raj was an esports kind of manager. He used to manage their (esports teams') well-being. So, whatever esports companies or tournament organizers he was connected with used to message him repeatedly on different subjects, be it some players' performance, the need for a new professional player in the lineup, or anything. He wanted to focus on his work rather than focusing on the messages. So much so that he felt he wasn't living his life to the fullest."

The BGMI star further added:

"Many even message him to improve the lineup and other things while asking him to concentrate on Hydra Esports. He announced it (leaving Hydra) everywhere, and I feel he should have provided more details so that followers might not have taken it negatively. He doesn't have much knowledge of social media. He is a pure corporate guy; he knows how to handle people, not social media."

BGMI's HydraOfficial clan co-leader also said that he would have helped Yash Raj curate his social media post if he had asked for advice.

Last week Hydra owner and BGMI streamer Dynamo confirmed addition of new content creators to organization

Another major update around Hydra includes the confirmation from Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant, who informed fans via one of his previous week's livestreams that the organization will soon add new content creators.

A few days after the confirmation, Dynamo revealed that his sister Aaradhya Sawant and another YouTube streamer, Enlightened Shivangi, would be a part of Hydra.

Apart from announcing the addition of new content creators, Dynamo also dropped the news about inactive Hydra creators and streamers. He stated:

"I will relieve some creators who are inactive with their content. With all due respect and love, even if I have to let them go, it would not mean I will demean them or show my anger toward them. They will leave the Hydra with all the respect, and I will wish them luck for their future."

The YouTuber suggested that only those creators will remain a part of Hydra who "work hard and display honesty on their channels regarding their content."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes