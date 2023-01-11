"We will add a few content creators soon": BGMI star Dynamo on addition of new members to Hydra

Popular BGMI/PUBG Mobile content creator Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant recently opened up about adding new members to Hydra Clan. Led and co-founded by Dynamo, the organization is known for managing multiple creators and esports athletes.

On January 9, 2023, Dynamo hosted a livestream on his YouTube channel Dynamo Gaming. During the broadcast, a curious fan asked him about the introduction of new content creators to Hydra Clan. The streamer replied:

"A few CCs are coming to Hydra. These CCs, i.e., content creators, will arrive for PC games or anything else. We will add a few content creators soon, very soon. An announcement will happen soon."

"It is going to make a comeback no matter how it does": Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant on BGMI's return

During his livestream, Dynamo was also asked also if he was planning to grind in Battlegrounds Mobile India, despite the game being restricted in India. Here's what the content creator said:

"See, BGMI will return. It is going to make a comeback no matter how it does. It's just that I am not streaming to grind. I will casually play BGMI as I haven't played it for quite a few days."

However, Dynamo instantly changed his mind and declared that he would grind in Battlegrounds Mobile India after all.

For those unaware, Battlegrounds Mobile India is blocked in India. It is unavailable in the country's Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. However, players can still access the game as its servers are still online.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's return is still uncertain as Krafton is yet to confirm ban reversal

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India in July 2022. It has been more than five months since the game received a patch update or new content. The removal of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile from the virtual stores of Google and Apple is related to data security concerns.

Unless the developers implement the changes asked for by the government, Battlegrounds Mobile India might not return. At the moment, the BGMI unban is uncertain due to the lack of clarity on Krafton's part. Though the servers are still active, there is no guarantee as to how long they will stay online.

The only positive takeaway from the situation is Krafton's keenness to resume Battlegrounds Mobile India services in the country. All players can do now is wait until the South Korean company confirms the game's return.

