BGMI star Dynamo shares his meetup experience

On Sunday (December 11), famous BGMI streamer and YouTuber, Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant was seen at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi. He attended the last day of Delhi Comic Con 2022 alongside his associates, including Aaradhya Sawant, Hydra Hrishav, Vipul "Hydra Emperor" Agarwal, and Kanika "Hydra Kani."

The Instagram post shared by Aditya Sawant, aka Dynamo, regarding the meet-up at Delhi Comic Con 2022 (Image via Instagram / dynamo__gaming)

Dynamo also took to his Instagram to post about his visit and called upon his fans for a meet-up. Alongside a flood of crowds at Delhi Comic Con, many Dynamo fans also emerged to meet their favorite BGMI content creator.

After the event culminated, Sawant and his gang took to social media to share their experience regarding the meet-up in New Delhi.

BGMI star Dynamo talked about his Delhi Comic Con meet in a recent livestream

Dynamo, alongside fellow creators Aaradhya Sawant, Hydra Hrishav, Hydra Emperor, and Hydra Kani, talked about his experience at the Comic Con (Image via YouTube / Emperor Plays)

After the event culminated, the members of the Hydra clan gathered to talk to their fans via live stream, in which they shared their experience during the meet-up. Dynamo talked about how despite the fact that his Instagram story regarding the meet-up in New Delhi got a response from a small section of his fans, many of his admirers came to visit the Hydra members at Delhi Comic Con 2022.

According to Dynamo and his clan members, the pop culture event around comics, cosplay, gaming, and more saw over 50K visitors in attendance on the last day, i.e., Sunday (December 11). Plenty of the attendees were also Hydra and Dynamo fans, making it difficult to meet everyone at the event.

Interestingly, the Hydra clan leader also mentioned that their giveaway posters went out of stock at one point during the meet-up. Due to the overwhelming crowd at the Comic Con event, they had to give away their autographs on a notepad instead of the posters.

The creator also revealed that fans might be able to see the Delhi Comic Con vlog in a few days. At the same time, other creators -- Aaradhya Sawant, Hydra Hrishav, Hydra Emperor, and Hydra Kani -- will also post their respective videos regarding the event.

After sharing his experience at the event, Sawant also answered many questions from his followers on different topics while also joking about the BGMI unban date.

