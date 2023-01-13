BGMI streamer Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant provides updates about Hydra content creators

Popular BGMI streamer and Hydra Clan co-founder Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant has addressed the inconsistency of some content creators in his organization, revealing that he might have to let them go. When asked about their performance irregularities during one of his recent livestreams, he responded:

"I will relieve some creators who are inactive with their content. With all due respect and love, even if I have to let them go, it would not mean I will demean them or show my anger toward them. They will leave the Hydra with all the respect, and I will wish them luck for their future."

The YouTuber added:

"The inactive creators will leave soon, and those who want to work hard and display honesty on their channels regarding their content will remain a part of Hydra. I would love to help anyone from scratch rather than work on someone who doesn't want to work hard."

BGMI star Dynamo reveals the names of content creators who will join Hydra Clan soon

In the same livestream, Dynamo provided his viewers with hints about who might join Hydra Clan soon. When asked about his sister Aaradhya Sawant's addition to the organization, he said:

"Aaradhya as a content creator? She is also going to join soon."

Besides confirming Aaradhya's entry, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) content creator revealed that another streamer, Enlightened Shivangi, will also be joining Hydra Clan:

"So guys, the leak is it is going to be Hydra Shivangi very soon."

Dynamo also talked about Battlegrounds Mobile India and assured fans about the return of the game. However, he did not reveal any specific date for the same.

For those unaware, Battlegrounds Mobile India was blocked by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) at the end of July 2022. After its removal from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile stopped receiving new in-game content, unlike its global version. This decision was apparently made due to security concerns, among other reasons.

Despite BGMI being blocked in India, players in the country can still access the game as its servers are online.

Many rumors about Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban date have been doing the rounds on the internet. Various fake download links have also made their way online. It is important for players to steer clear of rumors and wait for Krafton's official announcement about the game's return.

