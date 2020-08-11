Hydra Dynamo PUBG Mobile: Real name, age, height, net worth and more

Aditya Sawant, famously known as Dynamo, is an Indian internet personality and YouTuber. He streams games from his YouTube channel- which is called Dynamo Gaming- and has an enormous fan following.

Aditya was born on 18 April 1996 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He started his YouTube journey on July 21, 2010, but only started streaming games from August 2017. His content initially revolved around games like Dota 2, the BattleField series and GTA V. He later made the switch to PUBG PC but did not see a big change in his views or fan following.

Dynamo started streaming PUBG Mobile much later, and it turned out to be a monumental decision for him. His channel has grown immensely since then, and he now mainly streams PUBG Mobile. He started as an emulator player as he played PUBG Mobile on his PC. He currently plays and streams the game using his smartphone.

What is Dynamo’s age and height?

Aditya Sawant aka Dynamo Gaming (Image via Liquipedia)

Aditya Sawant is 24 years old (as of 2020) and is 175 cms or 5 feet 9 inches tall.

What is Dynamo’s net worth?

Dynamo Gaming (Image via official Dynamo Gaming YouTube channel)

Aditya Sawant is one of the top Indian gaming streamers. According to Social Blade, he earns anything between $119.3K to $1.9M annually from YouTube alone. His channel, Dynamo Gaming, has over 8 million subscribers and 649 million views in total.

Apart from YouTube, Dynamo also maintains multiple social media accounts as these accounts and brand collaborations also contribute to his earnings. He has over 1.9 million followers on Instagram.