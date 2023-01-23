"He is like absent from everywhere": Dynamo on BGMI content creator Wrath

Hydra clan's BGMI streamer Yashwant "Wrath" Patel has been inactive on social media and YouTube for quite some time. His last stream went live in October 2022, and he has yet to upload anything new. Hydra clan's leader and popular BGMI/PUBG Mobile streamer were asked about Wrath recently.

A fan suggested Dynamo play with fellow Hydra clan members Danger, Wrath, and Rishab. The creator responded:

"I don't know about Danger as he was supposed to come, but he disappeared. Wrath, too, has vanished. He is not picking up anyone's phone or replying to anyone. We are not in contact with him, and most probably, we will kick him out of the clan very soon because he is like, totally absent from everywhere, totally disappeared."

Dynamo added:

"I have tried contacting him to know where he is, what he is doing, what is up with life, and what exactly happened. Neither is not picking up my calls, nor is he returning my calls. This is not exclusive to me; he is doing the same with everyone. The first person expelled from Hydra may be Wrath, although it's confirmed. Wrath will be out soon."

For those unaware, Wrath has also been inactive in Battlegrounds Mobile India for over three months, as he has not played any match for a while.

"There will be the exit of a few people and entry of a few people": BGMI streamer Dynamo about his Hydra clan

As the leader of the Hydra clan, Dynamo previously told his fans about adding new content creators to the organization. He even announced Enlightened Shivangi as the first entry. Recently, Dynamo again spoke about the recruitment in his clan, especially new Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers. He said:

"We have started with the recruitment in our clan, and we are looking for creators. I don't know about BGMI (scene) right now, but soon we will be adding Battlegrounds Mobile India players, as well. It will be fun playing together."

He continued:

"Our esports lineup is doing fine, so it will not get changed. Still, let's see what happens. I will discuss some plans. There will be the exit of a few people and entry of a few people. I will feel bad at the exit, as many have learned a lot at Hydra and are almost a family."

A fan also asked about including another gaming content creator, Antaryami, in Hydra. However, Dynamo gave an unclear answer by saying, "he has not discussed it with Antaryami yet."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes