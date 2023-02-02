'Gave up the previous event's slot': BGMI streamer Danger reveals why Hydra didn't play New State LAN

Hydra clan's famous BGMI streamer Ronny "Danger" was out of action for over three months. After last being live on YouTube in October 2022, the streamer returned with a stream on January 30 and talked to his fans about the reason for his disappearance and more.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

During his first livestream in 2023, Danger was asked about the reason behind Hydra's absence from the New State Mobile LAN event (ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State). The BGMI streamer was quick to respond as he said:

"Hydra was allotted a slot in the event prior to the recent LAN tournament. Since the former was not a LAN event, Jaxon (Hydra's BGMI pro) and others refused to play New State. That's why we gave up the already-allocated slot for the previous event."

He further talked about how Hydra couldn't participate in the recent event because they had withdrawn from the earlier one:

"However, the teams which had participated in that specific event got the slots in the recently-concluded LAN. Since our slot was already canceled, we were not allotted to the LAN."

Danger continued further and said that they did want to participate, but couldn't do so because they didn't have a slot:

"It was not anything like we did not want to participate. We were not interested in the previous event as that was not a LAN, but we lost the slot for the recent tournament."

Ronny "Danger" also revealed that he was not streaming due to health issues, and was out of India for the same. The streamer added that he was also on bed rest for almost a month after returning to India.

"We will focus on it as our lineup is performing well": BGMI star Dynamo on Hydra's esports plans

Hydra might have missed a chance to show up at New State LAN, but last week Dynamo expressed his keenness regarding the organization's plans for the competitive scene. Talking about Hydra's esports prospects, the PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India star said:

"We will focus on it as our lineup is performing well. I am just hoping and I am just waiting for the game (Battlegrounds Mobile India) to come back so that we can focus more on esports and get the players back as everybody is at home and playing from there."

Hoping for BGMI's return, Dynamo added how many of Hydra's e-athletes are away from the boot camp and might be facing issues related to the internet and PCs at home.

The fan-favorite streamer also talked about recruiting new clan members to Hydra for content creation, while also mentioning signing new BGMI (or esports) players. Interestingly, a few days back, Dynamo also conveyed taking tough decisions for Hydra.

