Hydra Danger's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Ronny (aka Hydra Danger) is one of the most popular BGMI players in the country. He is also a core member of the crowd-favorite Hydra clan. His gun skills and game sense have often led pundits to question his absence from official esports tournaments.

Besides being a pro athlete, Danger is also a popular YouTuber, and thousands of fans watch his daily livestreams. They are eagerly waiting for the YouTuber to reach one million subscribers on his main channel, since he has promised to reveal his face upon doing so.

Exploring details about BGMI pro player and popular YouTuber Hydra Danger

BGMI ID and IGN

Since joining the Hydra clan, Danger has seen a huge rise in popularity. Fans visit his profile to send him friend requests, hoping to feature in future videos. They can do so by searching for his ID - 554759246.

Fans can also find Ronny's BGMI profile using his popular in-game name (IGN) - Sanskar Londa. They can send him popularity gifts that will help him rise in the in-game popularity rankings, where he currently sits at rank 42.

Seasonal stats and rank

Danger plays classic matches on a regular basis, aiming to reach the Conqueror tier as well as create content for his YouTube channel. During the previous season, Danger had reached the Ace Dominator tier, missing out on the Conqueror tier rewards by a few points.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Danger has already reached the Ace Dominator tier, accruing 5233 points. With just over four weeks left before the season concludes, the pro player might reach the Conqueror tier if he continues to play on a daily basis.

Snippet showing Hydra Danger's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Danger has played as many as 571 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode so far. Along with his squadmates, he has obtained the Chicken Dinner in 41 of those matches and has reached the top 10 in 391 matchups.

Danger has managed to deal a total of 773560.1 damage with an average damage of 1354.7. He has maintained a jaw-dropping F/D ratio of 7.27 and has outclassed 4150 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's great head-tracing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 13.4. Although his average survival time of 11.3 minutes is mediocre, his impact on a match is reflected in his accuracy of 18.1%.

Danger's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 29 finishes with 4359 damage dealt in a single match.

YouTube earnings

Danger's primary source of income is his YouTube channel, which currently has over 774K subscribers. He has uploaded a total of 310 BGMI and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Ronny earned between $57 - $918 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. However, since Danger took a long break from livestreaming before returning a few weeks ago, he has lost 1K subscribers.

Note: Although multiple popular pro players and streamers (including Danger) are playing BGMI regularly, Indian gamers are requested to abstain from playing the title as it is currently banned by the Government of India.

