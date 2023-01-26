"The thing which is not in org's favor, is not favorable for anyone": BGMI streamer Dynamo on taking tough decisions for Hydra

BGMI and PUBG Mobile star Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant grew exponentially during his initial days as a streamer. He also created the in-game "Hydra" clan that turned into an esports organization over time and slowly became one of the most well-known names in the Indian gaming community.

However, the organization has also had its bad phase and has not seen much success for some time. Hence, he recently spoke about taking tough decisions for Hydra as he declared:

"The thing which is not in org's favor is not favorable for anyone, right?"

Dynamo's declaration came during one of his live streams and was in the context of a fan question.

"Those who are not doing any good to Hydra will have to go": BGMI star Dynamo on taking a bold move

The BGMI streamer was asked by one of his fans about Hydra having a bad phase. The fan also mentioned that other organizations like GodLike Esports had grown while Hydra has yet to catch up.

Dynamo was also asked about any potentially bold move to change the fate of Hydra. The BGMI and PUBG Mobile star replied:

"See, I would consider this a very bad period for Hydra. I won't run away from the truth. It's, like, actually, a very bad period for Hydra. And I am very happy for those like GodLike who have succeeded. Not just GodLike, but many have found success in recent years, and I am very happy for them."

Dynamo also revealed that he and others at Hydra recently had a meeting to construct a strategy for the organization. The creator talked about taking a leaf out of foreign organizations, as he said:

"If you compare the foreign policies of other organizations with ours. You will notice that if anyone is not doing any good to an org or its clients, they will be expelled from that foreign organization. But the case with me was not the same as I used to put my connections before anything."

The BGMI star also mentioned that he is emotionally connected to people and always considers keeping everyone together. However, the creator also explained that this time, he had to make a bold move for Hydra's benefit, as he claimed:

"This is going to be the bold move. Those who are not doing any good to Hydra will have to go. It's a strategic decision, and we will keep playing and remain in contact even after their removal from Hydra."

On previous occasions, Dynamo has talked about expelling those Hydra content creators who have been largely inactive. Recently, the BGMI star, also named Hydra Wrath, who was the first to be ousted from the organization.

