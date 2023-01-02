BGMI unban date on internet: Real or fake?

Over the past five months, BGMI fans have come across several rumors about the potential return of their favorite game. Unfortunately, Battlegrounds Mobile India is still unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple App store, and hasn't received any patch updates, despite having an active server.

Earlier, Krafton released a few statements that revealed the company's willingness to resume BGMI services in India, but nothing has materialized so far without an unban date. Over the past few months, there have been rumors stating that the game will be unbanned in January 2023.

Now that January's finally here, fans have come across new unban dates on the internet. Naturally, players questioned the legitimacy of these rumors as there has been no word from Krafton yet.

BGMI unban dates shouldn't be trusted unless Krafton officially announces it

Numerous leaks and rumors about the potential return date for Battlegrounds Mobile India have suggested that the game could be returning in mid-January. However, none of these rumors cite any credible sources, such as the game's publishers/developers.

A few days ago, a follower of Alpha Clasher, who claimed to be a Google employee, revealed January 15, 2023 as a tentative date for the ban reversal during the YouTuber's stream. He even claimed that the Government of India and Krafton might have already resolved the situation.

As stated earlier, even if this individual claimed to be a Google employee, they should not be believed until the developers and publishers of Battlegrounds Mobile India confirm the unban.

Will BGMI receive a new update?

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India ever receive its 2.4 update? (Image via Sportskeeda)

It has been more than five months since Battlegrounds Mobile India received its last official patch update. In the meantime, PUBG Mobile has received the 2.2 and 2.3 versions, with the highly anticipated 2.4 patch set to be released on January 6, 2023. Unfortunately, there's presently no supporting news about the release of BGMI's new version.

False Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.4 download links and release dates are already making the rounds online (Image via Google)

As a result, fans will likely come across plenty of fake download links for BGMI 2.4 APK files over the next few days. Players are advised to steer clear of such fake or unauthorized download links as they will likely lead to in-game bans or potentially introduce malware or bloatware to their devices.

At this point, the release of a new update seems unlikely for Battlegrounds Mobile India due to the absence of any Google Play or App Store authentication. Furthermore, a new update is only possible if Krafton green-lights it. Otherwise, like previous versions, Battlegrounds Mobile India will not receive a new update.

