When will next PUBG Mobile update be released (2.4)? Features and more

A few days back, developers unveiled the release date of the new version of PUBG Mobile, i.e., the 2.4 patch. Players can expect the new update to arrive on January 6, 2023. That said, the devs will unveil the exact release time and rollout schedule for different versions and servers in a few days.

The next version is titled Warrior Trial and is expected to bring plenty of new additions and optimizations to the game, which players might be able to learn about via the early patch notes.

However, two primary features - a game mode and a Metro Royale map - have been confirmed by PUBG Mobile devs.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 is scheduled to arrive in the first week of January with a new game mode and Metro Royale map

After the launch of the new version, i.e., Warrior Trial update, fans will see two additions in the form of a brand new Metro Royale map and a fresh themed mode. Interestingly, both of the following features were also part of the 2.4 beta update:

New time-limited in-game area/mode named Martial Arts Arena.

A new Metro Royale map.

Details around the Martial Arts Arena or any similar multiplayer game mode are unknown at the moment.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Are you excited to take on the new terrain?



Prepare for the Trials:

pubgmobile.live/C4S10COMINGSOON



#PUBGMOBILE

C4S10

#PUBGMWARRIORTRIAL

#Martialshowndown Build my courage in the new Metro Royale Map! 🥾Are you excited to take on the new terrain?Prepare for the Trials: #PUBGMOBILE C4S10 Build my courage in the new Metro Royale Map! 🥾Are you excited to take on the new terrain? 📲 Prepare for the Trials:pubgmobile.live/C4S10COMINGSOON#PUBGMOBILE#PUBGMOBILEC4S10#PUBGMWARRIORTRIAL#Martialshowndown https://t.co/iwl3QJaqgt

On the other hand, the 2.4 beta version has already revealed the introduction of NPC enemies, bosses, zip lines, stairs, sellable items (Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, and Gold Piles), and various other upgrades in Metro Royale.

However, players will learn discrete information about the forthcoming version after downloading the PUBG Mobile 2.4 patch via Google Play, App Store, or the official website (only for Android users).

How to download and install the game from the official website?

You can find APK download links on the official PUBG Mobile website (Image via Krafton / Tencent Games)

You can download the official APK file of the game from the link on the official website. The official link(s) will also get updated after the release of each patch. Hence, the new version will arrive after January 6, and you can follow the steps given below to download and install the same:

Step 1: Open the official website of the game using the link here: https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US

Step 2: You can spot the APK download link(s) on the website.

The website in some regions features only one link, while in others, it provides two variants - HD and low-spec.

Use the link to download the APK (Image via Krafton / Tencent Games)

Step 3: Use your preferred link to download the APK file and install the same after the download concludes.

If the installation fails due to a parsing error, you will have to download the APK file again from the official PUBG Mobile website.

Step 4: Launch the app after installation and download additional update files.

Step 5: Restart the game after downloading the update files and log in with your desired alternative.

Besides the official website, you can use the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS/iPadOS) to install the new update and follow the aforementioned procedure.

Poll : 0 votes