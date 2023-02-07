"You are free to go away" - BGMI star Dynamo's response to the haters

Regarded as the first generation of PUBG Mobile and BGMI streamers, Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant, aka Dynamo Gaming, is inarguably one of the most beloved gaming YouTubers in India. However, like any other influencer, Dynamo has to endure a lot of unnecessary hate, despite being a respected individual in the BGMI community.

Recently, during one of his livestreams on YouTube, Aaditya "Dynamo" shared his thoughts on trolls that usually spam hate in his live chat or comments. The BGMI star said:

"I am not joking. Sometimes, I go through the chat and notice some trolls there. I avoid replying because of my family-friendly audience. Otherwise, I would love to rip them apart through. If it weren't for my mature and family-friendly, I would have replied to those haters in their language one by one. I still ignore them, as my words matter. But that doesn't mean that you can take my actions for granted. If I want, I can easily knock their teeth out."

Elaborating on his content on YouTube and stance on online hate, the BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) streamer added:

"If you like my streams and content, then be sure to watch it; otherwise, you are free to go away, as no one is forcing you. My job is to entertain while maintaining an affectionate and likable tone. Everyone (Dynamo's viewers) usually go through stress all day due to their daily chores. They usually open the YouTube app to keep that stress away by enjoying the content. It is part of my job to provide them with that enjoyment."

Apart from highlighting his haters during his reply, the Hydra clan leader also talked about his fans.

"I really respect everyone" - BGMI streamer Dynamo Gaming talking about his audience

Continuing his rant about the haters and his content, Dynamo explained how his life is not all about YouTube. He also has a personal life that can be affected due to the hate he gets online. Here's what the YouTuber said:

"One should not forget that Aaditya Sawant is Dynamo Gaming's alter ego. He (Aaditya) has a personal life, and you don't know anything about what is happening behind the scenes. Go and learn about me and my background before you pass your comments."

After talking about the haters, Dynamo Gaming claimed that he loves and respects his fans.

"I usually adore everyone else. I really respect everyone. I love everyone."

For those unaware, Dynamo Gaming has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. He uploads videos of gaming and real-life content. However, his livestreams garnered his initial fame, which is why Dynamo has persisted with streaming and usually plays GTA V RP, BGMI (previously PUBG Mobile), Valorant, and more.

