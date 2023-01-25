Tencent Games released PUBG Mobile's 2.4 patch on January 6 on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The new version brought the Martial Showdown theme, Gear Front updates, Erangel optimizations, Metro Royale additions, and many more.

Players who want to access the new content should download the latest PUBG Mobile patch update via the Play Store or the App Store. Android users can also download the latest version from PUBG Mobile's official website by installing the APK file.

In this article, you will find a step-by-step guide on how to install the latest 2.4 version using an APK file.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 APK: How to download and install the game from the official website

You can find multiple sources for the latest 2.4 APK file with a Google search. However, most websites that list the APK links are third-party sites that are unauthorized. Because of this, you are advised to use the official link provided by the developers:

https://pubgmobile.live/apk - 551 MB

Note: This link is not meant for iOS/iPadOS users.

You can click the link above to initiate the download of the APK file. You can also follow the step-by-step guide below for an elaborate download procedure.

How to download the 2.4 version APK file via the official PUBG Mobile website (Image via Tencent Games)

Step 1: You must enter the official link in your device's web browser to access the game's website.

Step 2: The download link for the APK file is available on the website's homepage.

The website displays only one download link in certain regions, but there can also be two other links. Here are the three types of download links for PUBG Mobile 2.4 APK, which you can find on the official website across different servers or regions:

The single download link is displayed on the official websites on some servers:

Click here to start the download of the APK file of size 551 MB.

The download links (for HD and low-spec variants) are also showcased on websites in other regions:

HD-graphics variant: 1.1 GB - Link

1.1 GB - Link Low-spec variant: 551 MB - Link

Select your preferred APK file variant to download (Image via Tencent Games)

Step 3: Ensure that you have a stable internet connection and start the download of your desired APK file by using any of the aforementioned links.

Step 4: Install the game after downloading your desired APK file.

Turn on the 'Install from unknown sources' option if prompted. If the installation fails due to a parsing error, you will have to download the APK file again.

Download additional updates after launching PUBG Mobile (Image via Tencent Games)

Step 5: Launch the application and download the 2.4 update files.

Choose your preferred resource pack to initiate the download (Image via Tencent Games)

Step 6: Download your preferred resource pack (HD or low-spec) and move to the log in page.

Step 7: Log in using your credentials and enter the game.

Note: This download procedure is not meant for BGMI, as Krafton has not released its new version in the last five months.

