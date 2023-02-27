5 best BGMI locations to drop in Vikendi (February 2023)

Located on an idyllic, isolated northern resort island in BGMI, it is shadowed by the majestic Mount Kreznic, where Vikendi once hosted a plethora of bustling tourist attractions, businesses, and charming villages. The island's alluring charm is only heightened by its dense forest enveloping, juxtaposed with a warm Mediterranean coastline and snow-capped mountains in the central area of the map on BGMI.

For tourists seeking adventure and excitement in BGMI, Vikendi has many attractions to explore. Gaze into the future of the Cosmodrome, journey back to the past to walk amongst the giants at the prehistoric Dino Park, marvel at the aging castle, or savor a tour of the Winery.

Due to its overwhelming popularity in BGMI, one of the most commonly asked questions about Vikendi is the availability of loot locations.

Top five BGMI drop locations in Vikendi

1) Podvsoto

On the Vikendi map of BGMI, Podvsoto is recognized as one of the most densely populated cities that consistently offers an abundance of high-quality loot to players.

Its strategic location in the center of the map provides players with a significant zone advantage, increasing the likelihood of the zone being transferred to its vicinity. BGMI players who opt to land in Podvsoto significantly increase their chances of success and their prospects of securing a favorable outcome by accumulating more kills throughout the game.

2) Cosmodrome

The Cosmodrome, located on the island of Vikendi, is an abandoned spacecraft launch site that still bears the remnants of its former glory. Despite being abandoned, the site is still impressive, complete with towering rockets, hangars that previously stored Buran-like space shuttles, and control centers that were once used for maintenance.

As one of the tallest structures on the island, the Cosmodrome provides players with a memorable and awe-inspiring experience. In addition to the visual spectacle, players who venture into the Cosmodrome will also have access to an abundant quantity and quality of loot.

The Cosmodrome is a treasure trove of valuable resources that players can utilize to gain a strategic advantage in their gameplay in BGMI.

3) Volnova

Volnova in Vekendi map (Image by Sportskeeda)

Volnova is one of the most significant cities on the island of Vikendi in BGMI, boasting an impressive size and a rich medieval history. The city's narrow streets and sturdy stone walls enhance its historical charm. In contrast, local restaurants and shops lining the streets testify to its economic and social importance.

As one of the most sizeable cities on the island, Volnova in BGMI offers players a substantial amount of loot to explore. However, unlike other towns such as Dobro Mesto, Volnova lacks a centralized focal point, making it more challenging to sweep the loot efficiently.

The risk of being spotted while moving from one house to the next is also a concern, requiring players to exercise extra caution when exploring the area in BGMI.

Despite these challenges, players who venture into Volnova are rewarded with remarkable quantities and high-quality loot, which can be utilized to gain a significant advantage in the game. BGMI's city has unique historical significance and impressive loot offerings, making it a must-visit location for players seeking a thrilling Vikendi experience.

4) Castle

The palace, situated in the middle of the largest river that traverses the island of Vikendi in BGMI, is an impressive testament to the island's storied history. Surrounded by a formidable moat formed by the river's waters, the Castle was once considered an impregnable stronghold, providing players with an exciting battleground to test their combat skills.

With its elevated position and well-protected walls, the Castle offers players a good vantage point across the surrounding land, allowing them to watch over potential threats. As one of the island's most recognizable landmarks, the Castle symbolizes power and dominance from a bygone era.

Apart from its impressive historical significance and thrilling combat potential, the Castle offers considerable quantity and high-quality loot to players who venture inside. These valuable resources can be used to gain a strategic advantage in the game and increase players' chances of success.

For an exhilarating Vikendi experience, the Castle is a must-visit location that promises an unforgettable adventure.

5) Villa

Villa, the wealthy country estate in the heart of Vikendi, is one of the most sought-after destinations in the game. True to its name, Villa boasts a sprawling layout of residential and farm buildings arranged around a central courtyard, exuding a sense of luxury and grandeur.

However, due to its immense popularity, Villa is a high-risk landing spot, attracting numerous squads looking to secure high-quality loot within its walls. Players must exercise caution and be vigilant upon landing at this location, as the lack of weaponry could result in swift elimination by rival teams.

Despite the potential danger, the rewards of looting Villa are significant, offering players a very high quantity and quality of loot. Whether it's weapons, ammunition, or medical supplies, players will find valuable resources to aid them in their quest for victory. Villa's location is worth the risk for those daring enough to brave their perils.

