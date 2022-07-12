Top 5 teams to watch in BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals 

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 is set to take place from July 13. After an exciting league stage, the 16 best teams from the overall standings have moved to the finals, and the rest have been knocked out of the event.

Some of the qualified teams put up amazing performances on the league stage, while others did not have impressive gameplay but somehow managed to take their seats in the finals.

However, the main goal of the 16 best teams will be to improve their performances in the grand finals, which feature four matches each day from July 13 to 17.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals: Teams to watch out for

5) GodLike Esports

They did not perform very well in the first two weeks of the league stage, but they made a comeback in the third week, securing second place in the weekly finals. The squad signed the former TSM's IGL, Shadow, just ahead of the LAN event after a poor run over the past six months.

GodLike Esports is considered one of the best BGMI teams, so they will do their best to win the tournament and keep their fans happy. Their veteran players Jonathan and Neyoo were also in good form in the third week.

4) Orangutan Gaming

One of the most aggressive teams, Orangutan, has played wonderfully in the league standings, taking second in the overall standings. The team, in particular, showcased one-sided domination in the Week 2 Qualifiers, scoring 97 points in their last four matches.

Led by Ash, the side will be one of the top contenders for the trophy. The team, who had miserable performances in both official tournaments, will hope to be the event winners.

3) Team Soul

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) S1 champion, Team Soul, was consistent in the first two weeks but faltered in Week 3 and could not qualify for the weekly finals. The team secured 10 places in the overall standings despite not qualifying for the third week.

Team Soul signed their new BGMI squad in February 2022, and the team has been in excellent format since then. They would like to win their second major trophy after the BMPS.

2) OR Esports

The way OR Esports has shown their skills over the past few months. Each team has developed a strategy to compete against them prior to each tournament. The team was the runner-up in the BMPS 2022 Season 1 Finals.

They held fifth place in the BGMI Masters Series League Stage after being consistent in the three weeks. Their IGL Jelly has proven several times with his brilliant leadership skills. Attanki and Aditya, known for being some of the most aggressive players, always play a crucial role for OR Esports.

1) Team XO

Since the BGMI launch in India, Team XO has become one of the most consistent teams securing podium finishes in several tournaments. Sensei, one of the best IGLs, led his team to secure pole position in the BGMI Masters Series League Stage.

XO claimed the second weekly finals and won the highest prize (INR 7.25 Lakhs) during the league stage with steady performances.

Their star player, Fierce, has played a significant role for his team and will be one of the top contenders for the MVP award in the grand finals. The team will once again try to dominate the BGMI LAN event.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

