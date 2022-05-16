BGMI 2.0 update: How to find new UTV vehicle, Advanced Supply Zones, and how to play football

The new 2.0 update has already been released in BGMI for players across the country. Within a couple of days of its release, the update has witnessed a lot of old players returning to the game to test out the changes.

Krafton has introduced several new features and mechanics to improve the overall gameplay experience.

UTV and Advanced supply zones are new additions in the new BGMI 2.0 update

UTV

BGMI players can choose from a variety of cars for transportation purposes in Classic mode matches. However, some of them are exclusively found on specific maps, like Mirado (in Miramar) and the Rony pickup truck (in Sanhok).

A new Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) has been added to the Livik map. The four-seater vehicle is compact and can quickly move across all kinds of terrain. No matter how complex the terrain is, the UTV can traverse the area smoothly.

Players can find UTVs spawning at random locations (by the roadside) across the map.

Advanced Supply Zone

A new Advanced Supply Zone has also been incorporated in the May update. Players treading on the battlegrounds of the new Livik map can find a specific vicinity on the mini-map marked in yellow.

They can drop into this area and find almost 3x loot. Furthermore, the coins found in the area will also multiply along with the loot. However, they must watch for lurking enemies as these zones have turned into hot-drop locations.

How can BGMI players play football in the new 2.0 update?

Krafton has incorporated several fun elements in the new update, and the inclusion of football in the battle royale title is especially noteworthy.

The official version of Livik has seen several urban cities getting an upgrade, and among them is the city of Blomster. A football pitch has been added to the south-west corner of the city. Players can visit the pitch and kick the available balls to score goals, which will help them earn coins from the vending machine located beside the goalpost.

BGMI players can also visit the revamped Cheer Park to play football. The football pitch can be found adjacent to the racing track in Cheer Park. Players can team up with randoms and play either for the Red or the Black team. Those with the most goals for either side will feature on the MVP chart.

Edited by Siddharth Satish