Sid clears the air around salary of S8UL's BGMI pros and other esports players

Some fans recently accused S8UL, the esports organization famous for its BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) roster Team SouL, of not paying its employees. The weird accusations were made during a recent livestream of S8UL's esports division manager Siddhant "Sid" Joshi, who then responded to such comments in a stern manner.

He repeatedly asked about the employees who are not getting paid while saying:

"Our New State players are getting their salaries. Our Pokémon (Unite) players are also getting their pay. BGMI's esports is shut down, so they are not getting paid."

Sid further talked about how content creators are not paid:

"Do you think when you write 'stooges,' you seem cool? Who in S8UL is not getting any salary? The one who deserves and is not getting any pay. The rest are content creators, and there is no meaning in paying them any compensation in any organization. Then who is it?"

He continued:

"Do you guys think Adi is not getting paid? Is Adi working here for free, just for exposure? So, how does he buy his food? Why do you comment, 'you should pay them not just the namesake.' Who is it? New State players are getting paid. BGMI players' salary after winning the BMPS was one of the highest f***ing figures in the entire industry."

From what S8UL Sid mentioned, it is clear that Team SouL members who were once earning massively due to the rewards from their exploits at multiple tournaments are not getting paid by S8UL Esports due to the Indian government's ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

"I don't think using expletives makes anyone a bad person" - Sid on Team SouL's leader and BGMI pro, Omega

As Sid talked about the salary of S8UL's esports players, some fans started complaining about Sahil "Omega" Jakhar due to his use of swear words in casual conversation.

Addressing the topic, Sid explained that if Omega or anyone else uses such words while communicating, it doesn't mean anything and that's a mere way of conversation.

Here are Sid's exact words:

"See, about using expletives, in my opinion, I don't think using expletives makes anyone a bad person. To be very honest, sometimes some people use swear words in their conversation (as a figure of speech). Even my conversation includes plenty of expletives, as I used to attend a boys-only school."

He added how may people are accustomed to using expletives:

"So, we were accustomed to using a lot of swear words. So, I don't think hurling expletives or using them in conversation makes somebody a bad person. So, if you see it that way, no one will remain untouched in the Indian community."

Sid's point that many in the Indian gaming community use expletives holds, as several rely on swear words to express their emotions in front of their audience without disrespecting others.

