"I reprimanded Hector, that too on the stream": Sid reacts to the recent controversy involving the BGMI pro

BGMI star Sohail "Hector" Shaikh was caught up in a small controversy after he accused GodLike and TWOB (Team The World of Battle) of teaming up at recent New State tournaments. He also challenged GodL Reflexer, who has won multiple MVP rewards, to reveal his POV.

In his latest Q&A stream, S8UL's esports division manager Siddhant "Sid" Joshi revealed how he disapproved of Team SouL member and BGMI star, Hector, making such allegations live on YouTube. Here is what the former had to say about the latter:

"Yesterday, I reprimanded Hector. That too on the stream in front of everybody. I told him not to mute, as I was going to school him in front of everyone. Why did I do that? Does anyone know or understand that? Everyone (fans) was busy tagging me and saying that 'We stand with Hector.' And Hector had raised his voice against something wrong, and Hector did that, which I did not approve of or support."

Sid continued by explaining his point of view:

"You were behaving as if Hector was some freedom fighter. Firstly, he is my player, my boy, whom I scouted and wanted to be a part of my team. Owners have spent a lot to acquire that guy. So, first off, I have an extra bit of responsibility to ensure that he doesn't cross the line."

Claiming that management has paid a lot to acquire a BGMI pro like Sohail, Sid said that it was his responsibility to ensure that someone like Hector or any other professional player doesn't face any issues.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

"It took me 10 minutes to resolve" - Sid's revelation about BGMI star Hector's recent controversy

S8UL Sid reiterated that if his players have a problem with anything, they should communicate it with him first. The individual assured fans that he was there to sort out any issues similar to the one BGMI star Hector is facing. He also mentioned that he would reprimand anyone who was in the wrong or out of line while revealing that Sohail's issue was resolved within 10 minutes.

"Whatever problem he had with whomever, it took me 10 minutes to resolve."

GodL Reflexer, on the other hand, addressed the accusations and disclosed that he had all the POV gameplay videos that supported his case. Finally, GodLike's New State Mobile pro showed a clip during one of his livestreams to prove that his team and TWOB hadn't teamed up, which was what Hector had claimed.

